Man, 36, arrested after ‘disturbance’ near Glenrothes bus station

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance near Glenrothes bus station on Wednesday.

At least four police vehicles descended on the bus terminus on Church Street shortly before 4pm.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing officers running through the bus station to nearby Postgate, which links the station and Kingdom Shopping Centre.

It followed a report of a disturbance in the area.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old man at the scene who was led away by officers to a waiting police van.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a disturbance on Postgate, Glenrothes.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”