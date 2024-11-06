Fife Man, 36, arrested after ‘disturbance’ near Glenrothes bus station At least four police vans were seen at the scene. By Neil Henderson November 6 2024, 6:51pm November 6 2024, 6:51pm Share Man, 36, arrested after ‘disturbance’ near Glenrothes bus station Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5120137/glenrothes-bus-station-man-arrested/ Copy Link Police officers arriving at Glenrothes bis station. Image: Fife Jammer Locations A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance near Glenrothes bus station on Wednesday. At least four police vehicles descended on the bus terminus on Church Street shortly before 4pm. Eyewitnesses reported seeing officers running through the bus station to nearby Postgate, which links the station and Kingdom Shopping Centre. It followed a report of a disturbance in the area. Officers arrested a 36-year-old man at the scene who was led away by officers to a waiting police van. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a disturbance on Postgate, Glenrothes. “A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”