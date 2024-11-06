Man, 36, arrested after ‘disturbance’ near Glenrothes bus station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 36, arrested after ‘disturbance’ near Glenrothes bus station

At least four police vans were seen at the scene.

By Neil Henderson
Police arriving at Glenrothes bus station.
Police officers arriving at Glenrothes bis station. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance near Glenrothes bus station on Wednesday.

At least four police vehicles descended on the bus terminus on Church Street shortly before 4pm.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing officers running through the bus station to nearby Postgate, which links the station and Kingdom Shopping Centre.

It followed a report of a disturbance in the area.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old man at the scene who was led away by officers to a waiting police van.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a disturbance on Postgate, Glenrothes.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Fife

To go with story by Claire Warrender. Bee Curious Nursery in Anstruther is one of two in the East Neuk to announce it will close by the end of the year Picture shows; Bee Curious Nursery. Anstruther. Supplied by Google Date; 06/11/2024
Childcare worries as two north east Fife nurseries announce closure
Kevin Wood
Fife man snared by hunters claims he repeatedly tried to end sex chat with…
Vegan hot dog at Jock's Grill House in Kirkcaldy.
For a meal, a coffee or a cocktail in Kirkcaldy, Jock's really rocks
Jack and Bryan Coghill in their chef's whites.
Dunfermline chef to launch exciting new seafood shack with fish and chips as star…
Allan Bryant's mum, Marie Dugan, with the balloon tribute.
Allan Bryant's family 'disgusted' at Fife nightclub for removing 11th-anniversary tribute
2
Families enjoying Cupar fireworks display in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bonfire Night events around Fife, Perth and Stirling tonight
2
Dunfermline lantern parade
Lantern parade to light up Dunfermline city centre
The North of Fife Foal Show overall champion.
Perthshire colt takes top honours at North of Fife Foal Show
Michael Mulrein
Fife cocaine dealer was driven by 'debts and fear'
Thomas Kilpatrick's daughters Karen, second left, and Sandra fourth left, with other members of the Seafield Colliery Disaster Memorial Trust. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson.
Former Fife miners launch coal mining tartan amid bid for memorial to those killed…