Dundee boss hails Burnley loanee and reveals treatment room trio’s chances of facing Aberdeen

Seun Adewumi is looking "more at home" at Dens Park, according to Tony Docherty.

By Neil Robertson
Seun Adewumi impressed for Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Seun Adewumi impressed for Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Ziyad Larkeche was Dundee’s loan star against Kilmarnock, thanks to his dramatic, stoppage time winner.

But Seun Adewumi was also a stand-out for the Dark Blues.

And Dee boss Tony Docherty believes the Austrian teenager is finally starting to realise his potential after joining the club on loan from Burnley at the end of August.

He said: “Seun came in late. The players were already nine games into the campaign and we’d been on fire, we’d been playing really well so he had to bide his time.

Seun Adewumi celebrates
Seun Adewumi (congratulated by Seb Palmer-Houlden) notched his first Dundee goal in a previous clash with Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“We’ve been looking at Seun for quite a long time and we see the potential he’s got. I do now think he’s realising that potential.

“I’ve seen his training performances coming up and up and up. He’s looking more confident, he looks more at home in the place and he’s a fantastic footballer.”

Dundee’s thrilling win over Killie at Dens was preceded by an incident before kick-off that saw Adewumi’s fellow Burnley loanee, substitute Julien Vetro, rushed to hospital after collapsing in the home dressing room.

The Frenchman was checked over and was back at Dens to celebrate victory with his team-mates, but Docherty revealed he is still being monitored.

Julien Vetro
Dundee loanee Julien Vetro was taken to hospital pre-match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

He explained: “Julien’s okay. He’s recovering and is still with the medics at the moment. We’ll keep him monitored.”

Dundee were without goalie Trevor Carson and midfielder Scott Fraser against Kilmarnock and the duo will both miss this weekend’s game against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

However, Docherty hopes both will be fit to return after the international break.

The manager added: “We’ll still be without Trevor Carson and Scott Fraser. We’re hoping both will be available going into the Hibs game.”

