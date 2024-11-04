6 Dundee talking points from dramatic Kilmarnock comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 Dundee talking points from dramatic Kilmarnock comeback

The Dark Blues came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in a pulsating Premiership contest.

Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate the winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate Dundee's winner against Kilmarnock. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee turned the tables on Kilmarnock at Dens Park with an incredible comeback at Dens Park.

The 3-2 stoppage time win came just a month after Killie themselves had come from two down to win 3-2 in stoppage time.

This time it was the Dark Blues earning a much-needed victory.

At one point in the game Tony Docherty’s side were heading for the bottom of the table, instead they sit back in the top six after a day of drama at Dens.

Courier Sport was there to drink it all in.

Dee v Killie = goals and madness

Ziyad Larkeche wins it for Dundee with his third goal of the season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche wins it for Dundee with his third goal of the season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Since Tony Docherty left Rugby Park for Dens Park, this fixture has been the craziest in the Premiership.

This season has already seen two comeback victories settled by stoppage time winners, both ending 3-2.

Last season all five league fixtures ended in draws, three of them 2-2.

Zak Rudden scored a stoppage time equaliser in the first one, then Killie thought they’d scored a late winner after 90 minutes at Rugby Park only for Joe Shaughnessy to score even later.

After that came the only relatively normal one, a 2-0 Scottish Cup win for Derek McInnes’ side.

Then Robbie Deas scored in injury time in March to equalise for 10-man Killie before Luke McCowan missed a penalty to win it on 88 minutes in the final match of last season.

Bruce Anderson make the most of McCracken’s error. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

In the seven meetings between master McInnes and former apprentice Docherty there have been 26 goals and four red cards.

Only once have Killie failed to score at least two, just twice for the Dee.

The good news is there’s another edition of this series coming up at the end of the month.

Changes

Docherty changed both personnel and system for this one and his alterations paid off.

Instead of the 3-5-2 setup they’ve used most of the season, the Dens boss tweaked it into a 3-4-3 with Seun Adewumi and Seb Palmer-Houlden tasked with supporting central striker Simon Murray.

Those two came into the side and made a real difference. Each had a hand in the first two goals, Adewumi crossing for the striker to finish the first and then a repeat show before the ball fell for Jordan McGhee to equalise.

Seb Palmer-Houlden now has six goals in 15 appearances for Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden now has six goals in 15 appearances for Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Adewumi showed real quality and it was a shame to see him limp off while Palmer-Houlden brings such powerful running.

Half-time subs worked a treat, too. McGhee has been a big miss since being injured at Rangers in September.

Ethan Ingram has a real future ahead of him but was beaten in the air again in his own area for Killie’s second goal.

Jordan McGhee capped his comeback after injury with the equaliser. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Jordan McGhee capped his comeback after injury with the equaliser. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

He’s learning on the job and it’s been a steep learning curve.

McGhee, though, is an experienced member of this squad and has an uncanny knack of coming up with big goals – he now has seven in 2024.

Josh Mulligan has struggled to nail down a starting spot in recent weeks but his match-winning assist will help in that regard.

Classic Mulligan, turning into space, powerful running and there was composure at the end to find Larkeche.

Jon McCracken

Jon McCracken makes a huge error to gift Kilmarnock the lead. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Jon McCracken makes a huge error to gift Kilmarnock the lead. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee’s goalkeeper copped some flak for the last clash with Kilmarnock after letting one slip under his arm to kick off the Killie comeback in October.

And there was a whole lot more flying his way after this absolute howler in the first half.

There’s no place to hide for a goalkeeper in this situation but his team-mates got McCracken out of a hole.

How he responds to this will be the measure of the man.

Ziyad Larkeche

Owen Beck left some big boots to fill in that left wing-back slot at Dens Park. Big, big boots.

Fans at Dens, though, are beginning to say ‘Owen who?’

QPR loanee Larkeche has steadily made himself invaluable to this team and seems to get better week by week.

Dundee goalscorer Ziyad Larkeche jokes with compatriot Mo Sylla after Dundee beat Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Dundee goalscorer Ziyad Larkeche jokes with compatriot Mo Sylla after Dundee beat Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

His running is relentless, he’s got skills to beat a man and he’s now showing off his finishing ability.

Larkeche has three goals in his last nine games and hasn’t been far away from grabbing more.

Impressively he’s now level with Simon Murray at the top of Dundee’s league scoring chart

He still needs to sharpen up a little defensively but Dundee have picked out another loan star.

Relief and ecstasy rolled into one

This was a massive moment for Dundee and manager Docherty.

Grumbles in the stands have been growing louder and it looked like the Dark Blues were heading for a seventh defeat in eight games, a run of one win in 10.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the Dens Park fans. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the Dens Park fans. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

And as the score at Dens was 2-0 to Killie, Hibs being 1-0 up against Dundee United meant the as-it-stands table had Dundee bottom of the pile.

Instead they now have two wins in four and have shot up into the top six again.

The margins in this season’s Scottish Premiership are as slim as ever.

The key now for Dundee is to build on this win. They still need to cut out daft defensive errors but being able to string some results together will see them fly up that table.

Julien Vetro

Thankfully the most worrying part of the day ended on a positive note.

New Dundee loan signing Julien Vetro. Image: Dundee FC
Julien Vetro signed for Dundee on loan from Burnley in the summer. Image: Dundee FC

Just over a month since Mo Sylla collapsed in the dressing-room at half-time against Aberdeen, one of his closest colleagues had a similar episode.

Julien Vetro hasn’t had too many opportunities on the pitch since signing on loan from Burnley.

However, seeing another team-mate collapse in the same place just a few weeks later must have been so difficult for the Dundee players.

Full credit to them for putting on such a rousing comeback.

And thankfully Vetro was back from hospital in time to celebrate with his team-mates after a momentous victory.

