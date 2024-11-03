Dundee dedicate dramatic comeback win over Kilmarnock to team-mate’s new baby as Tony Docherty hails team spirit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee dedicate dramatic comeback win over Kilmarnock to team-mate’s new baby as Tony Docherty hails team spirit

The Dark Blues came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 thanks to Ziyad Larkeche's 95th-minute winner.

By George Cran
Dundee goalscorer Ziyad Larkeche jokes with compatriot Mo Sylla after Dundee beat Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Dundee’s dramatic 3-2 home win over Kilmarnock has been dedicated to Mo Sylla’s new baby boy.

Ziyad Larkeche’s 95th-minute winner brough the house down at Dens Park as they celebrated their first home win since mid-August.

They did it the hard way after falling 2-0 behind after a huge mistake from Scotland goalie Jon McCracken gave Bruce Anderson a simple opener and Matty Kennedy headed in on 40 minutes.

Less than 60 seconds later Seb Palmer-Houlden got one back ahead of half-time before a second-half comeback was completed by Larkeche following Jordan McGhee’s equaliser.

Ziyad Larkeche wins it for Dundee with his third goal of the season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
After confirming Julien Vetro had recovered from his medical incident that had delayed kick-off, Docherty revealed the dedication to the newest member of the Sylla family, Kasim.

“We dedicated that win to Mo Sylla’s baby boy, who was born yesterday,” Docherty said.

“Mo was in Paris yesterday and he made sure he was on a flight back last night.

“I gave him the opportunity. It’s so important, the birth of a child.

“But he made sure he was back and ready for the game.

“That shows the real team mentality we’ve got.

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty encourages his Dundee side to victory over Kilmarnock. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“And the mentality of Mo, to be honest. Brilliant.”

He added: “Proud is a strong word and that is what I am.

“We have been doing a lot of work in this not-so-great run in terms of mentality and strength of character and I think we displayed that.

“At 2-0 I still had that trust and belief in them.”

McCracken mistake

Two changes to the Dundee starting line-up made a big difference with Palmer-Houlden and Seun Adewumi coming into the team.

However, it took some time for that to become clear.

An even contest burst open with a moment Dee keeper McCracken will not want to see again.

A high ball in the six-yard box should have been easy pickings, instead the Scotland man made a mess of it.

Jon McCracken makes a huge error to gift Kilmarnock the lead. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
A big fumble and the easiest goal Bruce Anderson will score.

And it was 2-0 on 40 minutes as Danny Armstrong picked out Matty Kennedy in the area. Too easy to win the header and too easily past the goalkeeper.

Confidence in the home defence had evaporated but the team got an injection of belief from the other end.

Burnley loanee Adewumi scored last time against Killie and proved key once more, this time picking out Palmer-Houlden to nod home just a minute after it went 2-0.

Comeback kings

Half-time subs helped and just 10 minutes after returning from injury McGhee showed his value to this team.

Again Adewumi was at the centre of things with his cross eventually nodded into the roof of the net by the returning McGhee.

Once again in this fixture a lead had disappeared, this time it was Dundee on the comeback.

Jordan McGhee capped his comeback after injury with the equaliser. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
And it was almost complete when Scott Tiffoney ran through only to slide the ball wide of the far post.

That came after Joe Wright had headed just wide.

A brilliant last-ditch block from Rory McKenzie to deny Tiffoney was followed up by a super save from Robby McCrorie to deny Larkeche.

Fixtures between these managers love late goals and this was no different.

Ninety-four minutes on the clock and it could have been Killie who got it as Kyle Vassell burst clear only to eventually be stopped by a frantic Dee defence.

Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate the winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Seconds later sub Josh Mulligan turned his man and powered into the box before cutting back for Larkeche’s lung-bursting run to be rewarded as he rolled the ball home.

And brought a deafening noise from the stands as the frustration of the past few weeks was let out in one huge moment.

‘They dug their goalkeeper out’

“If you look at Ziyad’s run for the third goal that just typifies my team,” Docherty added.

“We weren’t going to settle for a 2-2.

“He ran past several players and got into the box and scored after great play from Josh Mulligan.

Jon McCracken thanks Ziyad Larkeche at full-time. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
“I am really pleased and the fact they are getting rewards for their endeavour and mentality because they dug out their goalkeeper as well today.

“He is an honest boy Jon McCracken and they got the win for him.

“He is a fantastic goalkeeper but today shows the mentality of the squad.

“They dig each other out and show that spirit.”

Adewumi injury

Austria U/21 international Adewumi had been a thorn in the Kilmarnock side throughout the contest.

However, he limped off on 64 minutes.

Seun Adewumi impressed for Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Docherty confirmed the injury is not serious.

“He’s a really, really talented player and I was really pleased with his performance.

“He’s fine with the injury. We were a wee bit worried about it at the time.

“But no, the medics have looked at him and he’s fine.”

With that dramatic victory, Dundee have moved up to sixth in the Premiership table ahead of next week’s trip to Aberdeen.

Teams

Dundee (3-4-3): McCracken, Astley, Portales, C Robertson (Koumetio 84), Ingram (McGhee 46), Larkeche, Sylla, Cameron (Mulligan 46), Adewumi (Tiffoney 64), Palmer-Houlden, Murray.

Subs not used: Sharp, Main, F Robertson, Braybrooke, Vetro.

Kilmarnock (3-5-2): McCrorie, Ndaba, Mayo, Deas, Lyons, Vassell, Kennedy, Armstrong (Burroughs 52), Watson (McKenzie 74), Findlay (Wright 33), Anderson (Cameron 74).

Subs not used: O’Hara, Mackay-Steven, Murray, Donnelly, Wales.

Referee: Dan McFarlane

VAR: John Beaton

Attendance: 5,014

