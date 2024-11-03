Dundee dedicate dramatic comeback win over Kilmarnock to team-mate’s new baby as Tony Docherty hails team spirit

Dundee’s dramatic 3-2 home win over Kilmarnock has been dedicated to Mo Sylla’s new baby boy.

Ziyad Larkeche’s 95th-minute winner brough the house down at Dens Park as they celebrated their first home win since mid-August.

They did it the hard way after falling 2-0 behind after a huge mistake from Scotland goalie Jon McCracken gave Bruce Anderson a simple opener and Matty Kennedy headed in on 40 minutes.

Less than 60 seconds later Seb Palmer-Houlden got one back ahead of half-time before a second-half comeback was completed by Larkeche following Jordan McGhee’s equaliser.

After confirming Julien Vetro had recovered from his medical incident that had delayed kick-off, Docherty revealed the dedication to the newest member of the Sylla family, Kasim.

“We dedicated that win to Mo Sylla’s baby boy, who was born yesterday,” Docherty said.

“Mo was in Paris yesterday and he made sure he was on a flight back last night.

“I gave him the opportunity. It’s so important, the birth of a child.

“But he made sure he was back and ready for the game.

“That shows the real team mentality we’ve got.

“And the mentality of Mo, to be honest. Brilliant.”

He added: “Proud is a strong word and that is what I am.

“We have been doing a lot of work in this not-so-great run in terms of mentality and strength of character and I think we displayed that.

“At 2-0 I still had that trust and belief in them.”

McCracken mistake

Two changes to the Dundee starting line-up made a big difference with Palmer-Houlden and Seun Adewumi coming into the team.

However, it took some time for that to become clear.

An even contest burst open with a moment Dee keeper McCracken will not want to see again.

A high ball in the six-yard box should have been easy pickings, instead the Scotland man made a mess of it.

A big fumble and the easiest goal Bruce Anderson will score.

And it was 2-0 on 40 minutes as Danny Armstrong picked out Matty Kennedy in the area. Too easy to win the header and too easily past the goalkeeper.

Confidence in the home defence had evaporated but the team got an injection of belief from the other end.

Burnley loanee Adewumi scored last time against Killie and proved key once more, this time picking out Palmer-Houlden to nod home just a minute after it went 2-0.

Comeback kings

Half-time subs helped and just 10 minutes after returning from injury McGhee showed his value to this team.

Again Adewumi was at the centre of things with his cross eventually nodded into the roof of the net by the returning McGhee.

Once again in this fixture a lead had disappeared, this time it was Dundee on the comeback.

And it was almost complete when Scott Tiffoney ran through only to slide the ball wide of the far post.

That came after Joe Wright had headed just wide.

A brilliant last-ditch block from Rory McKenzie to deny Tiffoney was followed up by a super save from Robby McCrorie to deny Larkeche.

Fixtures between these managers love late goals and this was no different.

Ninety-four minutes on the clock and it could have been Killie who got it as Kyle Vassell burst clear only to eventually be stopped by a frantic Dee defence.

Seconds later sub Josh Mulligan turned his man and powered into the box before cutting back for Larkeche’s lung-bursting run to be rewarded as he rolled the ball home.

And brought a deafening noise from the stands as the frustration of the past few weeks was let out in one huge moment.

‘They dug their goalkeeper out’

“If you look at Ziyad’s run for the third goal that just typifies my team,” Docherty added.

“We weren’t going to settle for a 2-2.

“He ran past several players and got into the box and scored after great play from Josh Mulligan.

“I am really pleased and the fact they are getting rewards for their endeavour and mentality because they dug out their goalkeeper as well today.

“He is an honest boy Jon McCracken and they got the win for him.

“He is a fantastic goalkeeper but today shows the mentality of the squad.

“They dig each other out and show that spirit.”

Adewumi injury

Austria U/21 international Adewumi had been a thorn in the Kilmarnock side throughout the contest.

However, he limped off on 64 minutes.

Docherty confirmed the injury is not serious.

“He’s a really, really talented player and I was really pleased with his performance.

“He’s fine with the injury. We were a wee bit worried about it at the time.

“But no, the medics have looked at him and he’s fine.”

With that dramatic victory, Dundee have moved up to sixth in the Premiership table ahead of next week’s trip to Aberdeen.

Teams

Dundee (3-4-3): McCracken, Astley, Portales, C Robertson (Koumetio 84), Ingram (McGhee 46), Larkeche, Sylla, Cameron (Mulligan 46), Adewumi (Tiffoney 64), Palmer-Houlden, Murray.

Subs not used: Sharp, Main, F Robertson, Braybrooke, Vetro.

Kilmarnock (3-5-2): McCrorie, Ndaba, Mayo, Deas, Lyons, Vassell, Kennedy, Armstrong (Burroughs 52), Watson (McKenzie 74), Findlay (Wright 33), Anderson (Cameron 74).

Subs not used: O’Hara, Mackay-Steven, Murray, Donnelly, Wales.

Referee: Dan McFarlane

VAR: John Beaton

Attendance: 5,014