Dundee v Kilmarnock kick-off delayed after midfielder Julien Vetro takes ill

The on-loan Burnley player has been taken to hospital.

By George Cran
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee’s crucial Premiership clash with Kilmarnock was delayed on Sunday after midfielder Julien Vetro took unwell.

Kick-off in the tie was pushed back to 3.15pm for what was initially described as an “incident in the stadium”.

It has now been confirmed that Vetro – who is on loan at Dundee from Burnley – took ill and has been taken to hospital.

His condition has not been confirmed.

The Dark Blues face Killie aiming to stop a poor run of form with the two clubs separated by just three points.

Billy Koumetio denies Kyle Vassell
Dundee face Kilmarnock at Dens Park for the second time this season. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee posted on social media: “KICK-OFF DELAYED TO 3:15pm.

“There will be a 15-minute delay to today’s kick-off due to an incident within the stadium, the game will kick-off at 3:15pm.”

Both sets of players and staff agreed with the officials to delay kick-off by 15 minutes.

