Dundee FC Dundee v Kilmarnock kick-off delayed after midfielder Julien Vetro takes ill The on-loan Burnley player has been taken to hospital. By George Cran November 3 2024, 3:20pm Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Dundee's crucial Premiership clash with Kilmarnock was delayed on Sunday after midfielder Julien Vetro took unwell. Kick-off in the tie was pushed back to 3.15pm for what was initially described as an "incident in the stadium". It has now been confirmed that Vetro – who is on loan at Dundee from Burnley – took ill and has been taken to hospital. His condition has not been confirmed. The Dark Blues face Killie aiming to stop a poor run of form with the two clubs separated by just three points. Dundee face Kilmarnock at Dens Park for the second time this season. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Dundee posted on social media: "KICK-OFF DELAYED TO 3:15pm. "There will be a 15-minute delay to today's kick-off due to an incident within the stadium, the game will kick-off at 3:15pm." Both sets of players and staff agreed with the officials to delay kick-off by 15 minutes.
