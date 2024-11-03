Dundee v Kilmarnock kick-off delayed after midfielder Julien Vetro takes ill

Dundee’s crucial Premiership clash with Kilmarnock was delayed on Sunday after midfielder Julien Vetro took unwell.

Kick-off in the tie was pushed back to 3.15pm for what was initially described as an “incident in the stadium”.

It has now been confirmed that Vetro – who is on loan at Dundee from Burnley – took ill and has been taken to hospital.

His condition has not been confirmed.

The Dark Blues face Killie aiming to stop a poor run of form with the two clubs separated by just three points.

Dundee posted on social media: “KICK-OFF DELAYED TO 3:15pm.

“There will be a 15-minute delay to today’s kick-off due to an incident within the stadium, the game will kick-off at 3:15pm.”

Both sets of players and staff agreed with the officials to delay kick-off by 15 minutes.