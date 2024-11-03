Next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks to start

The next phase of roadworks in Broughty Ferry begins on Monday.

The SGN project to upgrade the gas network on the main road through the area started on September 23.

Drivers reported “chaos” on several streets due to the closure of West Queen Street.

Now the mains renewal scheme is moving onto the second phase of these latest works and the 10th overall.

That means that the junction between West Queen Street, Queen Street and Claypotts Road will be shut for the next three weeks.

Drivers will be diverted along Forthill Road, Balgillo Road, Ballinard Road, Strathern Road and Craigie Drive.

A further three phases are still to take place as the scheme moves east along Queen Street.

The roadworks are expected to run until the middle of February but a completion date has not been confirmed.

Elsewhere in the Ferry, temporary traffic lights will be in place from Monday along the Camphill Road stretch near the Campfield Road junction.

That SGN work is scheduled to last one week.