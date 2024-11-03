Next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks to start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks to start

Details of the latest closures and diversions have been confirmed.

By Stephen Eighteen
West Queen Street/Claypotts Road/Queen Street junction in Broughty Ferry.
A busy junction will be closed in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View

The next phase of roadworks in Broughty Ferry begins on Monday.

The SGN project to upgrade the gas network on the main road through the area started on September 23.

Drivers reported “chaos” on several streets due to the closure of West Queen Street.

Now the mains renewal scheme is moving onto the second phase of these latest works and the 10th overall.

That means that the junction between West Queen Street, Queen Street and Claypotts Road will be shut for the next three weeks.

Drivers will be diverted along Forthill Road, Balgillo Road, Ballinard Road, Strathern Road and Craigie Drive.

A map of the works and diversion route for the phase beginning on Monday. Image: DC Thomson

A further three phases are still to take place as the scheme moves east along Queen Street.

The roadworks are expected to run until the middle of February but a completion date has not been confirmed.

Elsewhere in the Ferry, temporary traffic lights will be in place from Monday along the Camphill Road stretch near the Campfield Road junction.

That SGN work is scheduled to last one week.

