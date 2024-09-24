Traffic chaos as major Broughty Ferry roadworks get under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Traffic chaos as major Broughty Ferry roadworks get under way

"I have lived here for many years and I have never seen anything like this."

By Lindsey Hamilton
Traffic problems on Grove Road in Broughty Ferry on Tuesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Traffic problems on Grove Road in Broughty Ferry on Tuesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Drivers have faced traffic chaos after major roadworks got under way in Broughty Ferry.

There were long queues on several roads on Tuesday morning after the project began in the Dundee Road/Queen Street area.

The main road through Broughty Ferry is closed for the SGN roadworks.

One driver said traffic was queued back for about a mile on the A92 Arbroath Road near Balgillo.

There were also problems on several side streets as motorists tried to find alternative routes.

The main road through Broughty Ferry is shut. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry traffic queues
Drivers faced tailbacks on the A92 Arbroath Road. Image: Supplied

One woman said: “I was driving from David Lloyd at Ethiebeaton to Balgillo Heights, which normally takes less than 10 minutes but it was over 20 today.

“Traffic was backed up for about a mile from Balgillo Roundabout.

“When I finally got to the roundabout it was basically gridlock, queues from Balgillo Road East had backed right round the roundabout, stopping anyone from Clearwater/Balgillo Heights side from getting out.

“If it’s that bad up here I dread to think what it’s like in central Broughty Ferry.

‘Chaotic scenes’ as Broughty Ferry roadworks begin

“Queues from Balgillo Road East aren’t uncommon on school days but I’ve never seen traffic backed so far up Arbroath Road.

“I thought there had been a crash before I remembered about the roadworks.”

Broughty Ferry Labour councillor Pete Shears told The Courier there had been “chaotic scenes” during the Monday evening and Tuesday morning rush hours.

He said: “The main issue is that drivers aren’t following the diversion signs and are using Grove Road instead.

Queues caused by the roadworks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tailbacks on Grove Road. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“This is causing tempers to flare between residents and drivers leading to abusive exchanges.

“Network engineers (from the council) have asked SGN to make their signage clearer, and I’ve requested that Grove Road be made residents access only during the works.

“I’ve also asked Police Scotland to attend Grove Road due to the amount of illegal turns being made.”

One Grove Road resident said: “I have lived here for many years and I have never seen anything like this.

The official diversion route for the first phases of the roadworks. Image: SGN

“Drivers are not obeying the road diversion signs and are using Grove Road which is far too narrow to cope with parked cars and the volume of traffic on it just now.

“At rush hour last night, a parked car was hit outside my house – that was caused by the sheer number of cars using the road.”

Drivers also posted on Facebook, calling the traffic problems “off the scale”.

The Broughty Ferry roadworks began on Monday with the first two phases set to last eight weeks.

However, Dundee City Council says there could be disruption for up to 20 weeks.

The Courier has contacted SGN, the council and police for comment.

More from Dundee

To go with story by Mark Asquith. The installation is part of Dundee?s Beano-themed festival Summer (Bash) Streets Festival which will be running over the next 10 days. Picture shows; Drone pictures of the Beanotown sign that is on The Law. Dundee. Supplied by Ben Hirst Date; 15/07/2022
Dundee set for UK-first nature programme which could transform Coldside into 'mini Eden'
A sign for the botanic gardens in Dundee.
Coffee shop at Dundee Botanic Gardens set to close
Xbox controller
Dundee 'mighty thief' swung drug pipe at Asda worker when caught stealing Xbox controllers
Camperdown Park previously hosted Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Huge dance event set to take place at Camperdown Park in Dundee
2
The Broughty Ferry roadworks have begun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry roadworks: Dates, closures and diversions as drivers face months of disruption
9
Jodi Cunningham and husband George at her end-of-life party. Image: Supplied
Dundee woman, 45, with terminal cancer raises thousands at end-of-life party
The Courier, CR0032432, News, Templeton Woods in Dundee has been closed to the public due to damage caused by Storm Arwen. Picture shows; general views of the forest with multiple trees down across walkways. Wednesday 1st December, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
5 Dundee parks and green spaces set for £170k council investment
3
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
SNP spooked in Dundee as Labour targets double by-election win
7
Police at Dundee Railway Station
Man arrested at Dundee Railway Station after alleged sexual assault on train
Taxi stock
Dundee taxi fares set to increase by nearly 13% just before Christmas
12

Conversation