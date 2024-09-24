Huge dance event set to take place at Camperdown Park in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Huge dance event set to take place at Camperdown Park in Dundee

DJ Hannah Laing is hosting Doof in the Park next summer.

By Ben MacDonald
Camperdown Park previously hosted Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Camperdown Park previously hosted Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A huge dance event is set to be held at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

DJ Hannah Laing will host Doof in the Park next summer.

The former Harris Academy pupil will headline the festival on Saturday July 5 2025.

Hannah says Doof in the Park is the biggest project she has ever worked on.

The announcement of the date and venue on Tuesday came after the 30-year-old teased the event last week.

‘Dream come true’ for Hannah Laing as Camperdown set to host Doof in the Park

It comes after a huge year for Hannah, who launched her own record label and performed two sell-out shows at the Caird Hall.

Hannah says about 20,000 people have already signed up to receive details of the event.

She said: “Doof in the Park – it feels crazy even seeing those words.

“To be bringing a festival to my home town with my own brand is an absolute dream come true.

Hannah Laing is hosting Doof in the Park. Image: Michael C Hunter

“Bringing everyone together where I have lived all my life is going to be special and great for the city.

“Home show atmospheres are unmatched, especially with the crazy Scottish crowds.

“See you in the park, Doof for life!”

Tickets for Doof in the Park go on sale at 9am this Friday.

Camperdown Park last hosted a music festival in 2023 when Radio 1’s Big Weekend was held at the venue.

