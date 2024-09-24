Huge dance event set to take place at Camperdown Park in Dundee

A huge dance event is set to be held at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

DJ Hannah Laing will host Doof in the Park next summer.

The former Harris Academy pupil will headline the festival on Saturday July 5 2025.

Hannah says Doof in the Park is the biggest project she has ever worked on.

The announcement of the date and venue on Tuesday came after the 30-year-old teased the event last week.

‘Dream come true’ for Hannah Laing as Camperdown set to host Doof in the Park

It comes after a huge year for Hannah, who launched her own record label and performed two sell-out shows at the Caird Hall.

Hannah says about 20,000 people have already signed up to receive details of the event.

She said: “Doof in the Park – it feels crazy even seeing those words.

“To be bringing a festival to my home town with my own brand is an absolute dream come true.

“Bringing everyone together where I have lived all my life is going to be special and great for the city.

“Home show atmospheres are unmatched, especially with the crazy Scottish crowds.

“See you in the park, Doof for life!”

Tickets for Doof in the Park go on sale at 9am this Friday.

Camperdown Park last hosted a music festival in 2023 when Radio 1’s Big Weekend was held at the venue.