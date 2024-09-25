Doof in the Park Dundee: All we know so far about Hannah Laing’s dance festival

Dance festival Doof in the Park is coming to Dundee.

The event, set to take place in the summer of 2025, is expected to attract thousands of music fans to the city.

Here is everything we know so far about Doof in the Park in Dundee.

What is Doof in the Park?

Doof in the Park is a new music festival organised by Dundee DJ Hannah Laing.

Hannah is promising fans a day of “heavy beats, epic basslines, and an atmosphere only a Scottish crowd can create”.

Doof is the name of Laing’s record label – named after the “doof” music she performs.

Not only is Hannah the festival’s founder and curator, she will be the headline act.

She has teamed up with EE Live – the team behind Edinburgh festival Terminal V – to bring her vision to Dundee.

Hannah said: “To be bringing a festival to my home town with my own brand is an absolute dream come true.

“Bringing everyone together where I have lived all my life is going to be special and great for the city.”

From dental practice to Good Love – who is Hannah Laing?

Hannah, 30, has told how she grew up on house and trance music thanks to her rave-loving parents.

After leaving Harris Academy, she began performing in pubs and clubs across the country.

At 19, she was asked to perform a run of shows in Ibiza during her time working behind a bar.

After returning to Dundee, Hannah worked at a dental practice and continued to perform in her spare time.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Hannah said: “I was touring every weekend and still working at the dentist full-time because I wanted to be in a stable enough position to leave.

“I had to go to the music studio on weekdays after work. I’d be there until 1am.”

After a breakout performance at Creamfields, Hannah was booked for more performances, leading to her departure from the dental practice.

Since then she has performed at Terminal V, Warehouse Project and Parklife, alongside the likes of Pete Tong, Judge Jules and Idris Elba.

In 2024, Hannah performed two shows at the Caird Hall, with tickets being snapped up in minutes.

She has also seen her single Good Love reach number seven in the UK singles charts and took part in a 14-night Welcome To The Doof tour.

Where is Doof in the Park Dundee being held?

Doof in the Park will take place at Camperdown Park on July 5 2025.

The park has been used for several big music events in the past – including two visits from Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Carnival Fifty Six in 2017.

Who is joining DJ Hannah Laing on Camperdown Park line-up?

About 25 acts will perform across three stages during the festival.

An announcement confirming the line-up for Doof in the Park will be made later in the year.

How do you get tickets for Doof in the Park?

Tickets for Doof in the Park go on sale at 9am on Friday September 27 through Skiddle.

There are three different ticket types, with prices ranging from £60 to £70.

There is also the opportunity to purchase a VIP upgrade for £45, offering backstage access, fast-track entry and entry into a VIP area.

Hannah says about 20,000 people have already signed up to receive details of the event.

The festival’s website confirms that the event will be for over-18s only.