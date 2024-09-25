Doof in the Park Dundee: All we know so far about Hannah Laing’s dance festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Doof in the Park Dundee: All we know so far about Hannah Laing’s dance festival

The event is the brainchild of DJ Hannah Laing.

By Ben MacDonald
Hannah Laing will bring her Doof in the Park festival to Dundee
Hannah Laing is bringing Doof in the Park to Dundee. Image: Michael C Hunter

Dance festival Doof in the Park is coming to Dundee.

The event, set to take place in the summer of 2025, is expected to attract thousands of music fans to the city.

Here is everything we know so far about Doof in the Park in Dundee.

What is Doof in the Park?

Doof in the Park is a new music festival organised by Dundee DJ Hannah Laing.

Hannah is promising fans a day of “heavy beats, epic basslines, and an atmosphere only a Scottish crowd can create”.

Doof is the name of Laing’s record label – named after the “doof” music she performs.

Not only is Hannah the festival’s founder and curator, she will be the headline act.

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing behind the decks
Doof in the Park will be Hannah Laing’s biggest hometown show. Image: David Pollock

She has teamed up with EE Live – the team behind Edinburgh festival Terminal V – to bring her vision to Dundee.

Hannah said: “To be bringing a festival to my home town with my own brand is an absolute dream come true.

“Bringing everyone together where I have lived all my life is going to be special and great for the city.”

From dental practice to Good Love – who is Hannah Laing?

Hannah, 30, has told how she grew up on house and trance music thanks to her rave-loving parents.

After leaving Harris Academy, she began performing in pubs and clubs across the country.

At 19, she was asked to perform a run of shows in Ibiza during her time working behind a bar.

A 19-year-old Hannah Laing DJing in 2014
A 19-year-old Hannah Laing DJing in 2014. Image: Supplied

After returning to Dundee, Hannah worked at a dental practice and continued to perform in her spare time.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Hannah said: “I was touring every weekend and still working at the dentist full-time because I wanted to be in a stable enough position to leave.

“I had to go to the music studio on weekdays after work. I’d be there until 1am.”

Hannah Laing beside some cards and cakes on her last day at the dental practice.
Hannah Laing on her last day at the dental practice. Image: Supplied

After a breakout performance at Creamfields, Hannah was booked for more performances, leading to her departure from the dental practice.

Since then she has performed at Terminal V, Warehouse Project and Parklife, alongside the likes of Pete Tong, Judge Jules and Idris Elba.

In 2024, Hannah performed two shows at the Caird Hall, with tickets being snapped up in minutes.

She has also seen her single Good Love reach number seven in the UK singles charts and took part in a 14-night Welcome To The Doof tour.

Where is Doof in the Park Dundee being held?

Doof in the Park will take place at Camperdown Park on July 5 2025.

The park has been used for several big music events in the past – including two visits from Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Carnival Fifty Six in 2017.

an aerial view of the crowd at Camperdown Park during Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2023
The crowd at Camperdown Park during Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Who is joining DJ Hannah Laing on Camperdown Park line-up?

About 25 acts will perform across three stages during the festival.

An announcement confirming the line-up for Doof in the Park will be made later in the year.

How do you get tickets for Doof in the Park?

Tickets for Doof in the Park go on sale at 9am on Friday September 27 through Skiddle.

There are three different ticket types, with prices ranging from £60 to £70.

There is also the opportunity to purchase a VIP upgrade for £45, offering backstage access, fast-track entry and entry into a VIP area.

Hannah says about 20,000 people have already signed up to receive details of the event.

The festival’s website confirms that the event will be for over-18s only.

  • We will add to this article as more details are confirmed.

