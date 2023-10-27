Dundee DJ Hannah Laing sells out two Caird Hall shows ‘in minutes’

Tickets for Dundee DJ Hannah Laing’s two shows at the Caird Hall have sold out within minutes of going on sale.

The 29-year-old is set to play her biggest hometown headline shows on February 2 and 3 2024.

Hannah promoted the concerts with a video on social media, claiming the gigs will be the first of their kind to be held at the City Square venue.

She wrote on Facebook on Friday: “Two nights at the Caird Hall Dundee for my home show return completely sold out in minutes.

“Can’t explain how I feel right now. So excited to play to a home crowd after nearly a year away.

Hannah Laing thanks fans for sold-out Caird Hall shows

“Thank you each person who has bought a ticket.”

Before tickets went up for sale, Hannah told The Courier: “Ten years ago I was running events in the wee scheme pubs around Dundee.

“Now to be taking over one of the biggest venues in the city for two headline shows feels surreal.

“This is something I could have only ever dreamed of.”

The sold-out concerts come at the end of a big year for Hannah, who earned a top 40 single as well as headlining the dance stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.