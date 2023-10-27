Teen stamped on man’s neck until he passed out in botched Perth robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Teen stamped on man’s neck until he passed out in botched Perth robbery

Lewis Beveridge set upon his victim on a footpath off Edinburgh Road and demanded: "Empty your pockets and give me everything you've got."

By Jamie Buchan
Lewis Beveridge.
Lewis Beveridge.

A teenager stamped on a man’s head and neck until he passed out during a botched robbery in Perth.

Lewis Beveridge set upon his victim on a footpath off Edinburgh Road and demanded: “Empty your pockets and give me everything you’ve got.”

When the man refused, 18-year-old Beveridge threw him to the ground and kicked into his head and body.

Perth Sheriff Court heard it was “good fortune” the victim – who slipped into unconsciousness during the assault – was not more badly injured.

The broad daylight attack happened on July 28 this year – just weeks after Beveridge appeared in court and admitted two other assaults in the city centre.

He appeared via videolink from Polmont Young Offenders Institution and pled guilty to charges of assault, attempted robbery and possession of a knife.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.

Victim placed in recovery position

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told the court: “At about 7.20pm, the victim was walking with a friend along the footpath between Edinburgh Road and Craigie Road.

“He saw the accused, who he recognised as someone he knew through mutual friends.

“But parties were neither friends, nor had they fallen out.”

Beveridge walked up to his victim and demanded he “empty his pockets”.

The botched robbery happened on a footpath between Edinburgh Road and Craigie Road, Perth.

Ms Farmer said: “When the victim refused to do so, Mr Beveridge repeatedly punched him to the head and body.

“He grabbed him by the shoulders and threw him to the ground.

“Mr Beveridge proceeded to repeatedly kick him to the head and body, before stamping on his head and neck.

“The complainer lost consciousness.”

The court heard the victim’s friend put him the recovery position and called for an ambulance, which rushed him to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The fiscal depute said: “He was found to have abrasions to his back, elbows and forearms.

“There was bruising to the side of his neck and swelling to his forehead.

“A laceration to his ear required to be glued.”

Knife found in drain

The court heard that at about 8pm, a woman heard Beveridge outside her home in Craigie.

She knew him as a friend to her children.

“He entered her home address, shouted ‘I need a knife,’ and left with a knife from the kitchen,” said Ms Farmer.

“Several witnesses who saw the accused in possession of the knife in the street contacted police.”

When officers caught up with Beveridge, he was not carrying the knife but the weapon – which a four-inch blade – was later found, snapped in half, inside a drain.

Good fortune

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “Given Mr Beveridge’s age, I think the appropriate way forward would be defer sentence for an up-to-date report.”

She rejected an application for bail, telling Beveridge: “Whilst it may well be the case that the complainer did not suffer lasting injuries, that seems to be by luck and good fortune rather than as a result of your actions.”

Beveridge, from Scone, has still to be sentenced for separate assaults at Perth’s Sandeman Bar on January 14 and in County Place on November 5, last year.

The court previously heard Beveridge had left his victim injured in the attack at the Kinnoull Street pub, follow a row over the rules of pool.

