Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for Tayside and Fife

Yet another warning for heavy rain has been issued for Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office has now placed a fresh yellow alert covering the whole of Tayside and Fife from Sunday at 6am until 11.59pm on Monday.

The existing yellow alert – covering Angus, Dundee, Perth and parts of Perthshire and Fife – now ends at 6pm on Saturday.

Met Office says heavy rain to continue into Sunday and Monday

The Met Office says up to 100mm of rain could fall in affected areas by Saturday evening, with another 80mm on Sunday and Monday.

The latest warning said: “After recent very wet weather, further heavy rain is expected to affect eastern Scotland.

“Many parts of the warning area will see 20-40mm, whilst the wettest spots, most likely southeast Scotland to Stirling, plus the higher ground of Angus and Aberdeenshire, could see 50-80mm.

“In addition, overnight Sunday, strong winds with gusts 50-60 mph are also probable along exposed parts of the coast.”

Communities could be cut off by flooded roads

On Sunday and Monday there will also be a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life,” the warning continued.

“Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

“Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.”

Tayside and Fife already suffering disruption

Heavy rain is already causing disruption in Tayside and Fife.

Roads are closed in Perth and Kinross and Fife, and railway lines are shut and disrupted into the weekend.

The latest weather warnings follow heavy rain on October 7 and 8 and Storm Babet a week ago.