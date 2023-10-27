Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for Tayside and Fife

The latest alert covers the whole of Tayside and Fife.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Yet another warning for heavy rain has been issued for Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office has now placed a fresh yellow alert covering the whole of Tayside and Fife from Sunday at 6am until 11.59pm on Monday.

The existing yellow alert – covering Angus, Dundee, Perth and parts of Perthshire and Fife – now ends at 6pm on Saturday.

Met Office says heavy rain to continue into Sunday and Monday

The Met Office says up to 100mm of rain could fall in affected areas by Saturday evening, with another 80mm on Sunday and Monday.

Met Office warning for rain covering Tayside and Fife on October 27 2023.
The latest Met Office rain warning covers the whole of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office

The latest warning said: “After recent very wet weather, further heavy rain is expected to affect eastern Scotland.

“Many parts of the warning area will see 20-40mm, whilst the wettest spots, most likely southeast Scotland to Stirling, plus the higher ground of Angus and Aberdeenshire, could see 50-80mm.

“In addition, overnight Sunday, strong winds with gusts 50-60 mph are also probable along exposed parts of the coast.”

Communities could be cut off by flooded roads

On Sunday and Monday there will also be a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life,” the warning continued.

“Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

“Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.”

Tayside and Fife already suffering disruption

Heavy rain is already causing disruption in Tayside and Fife.

Roads are closed in Perth and Kinross and Fife, and railway lines are shut and disrupted into the weekend.

The latest weather warnings follow heavy rain on October 7 and 8 and Storm Babet a week ago.

