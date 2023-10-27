Rain warning extended into Perth and parts of Fife as more flood warnings issued

A Met Office warning of rain has been expanded to cover Perth and parts of Fife.

A yellow alert was already in place for Angus, Dundee and parts of eastern and northern Perthshire.

Up to 160mm of rain is forecast to fall between Thursday and noon on Sunday, when the alert ends.

Now it has been widened to cover the Fair City, western parts of Perthshire and north Fife.

The Met Office said: “Warning extended south to include Perth and Fife where some further heavy rain is expected this morning and again on Friday night.”

It added that accumulations during the warning period will be widely around 30mm to 50mm across lower ground, with 50mm to 100mm falling over higher ground.

“There is the possibility of 120-160mm in a few locations,” it added.

Sepa expands flood warnings to cover Coupar Angus

The Met Office alert comes as Sepa expands its flood warnings to cover Coupar Angus and parts of Perth and Kinross.

Warnings have already been issued for Brechin, Finavon and Tannadice, and the Bridge of Dun area.

Now they have been expanded to cover four river stretches in Perth and Kinross.

One of these is the River Isla adjacent to Coupar Angus.

Sepa says flooding of low-lying agricultural land is possible, and there is a risk of overtopping of the agricultural flood embankments.

The land to the west of the town – Kemphill to Bridge of Isla – has been placed under the same warning.

Bridge of Ruthven to Leitfie and Aberbothrie are also at risk of flooding, according to Sepa.

Flood warnings are the second highest level issued by Sepa, meaning flooding is expected.

Alerts are also in place for larger parts of Angus, Dundee, and Perthshire.

Disruption on roads and rail

On Friday morning the rain caused the closures of several roads in Perth and Kinross.

Railway services are also disrupted today and throughout the weekend.

It is the third time this month that the weather has created upheaval in Tayside, after heavy rain on October 7 and 8 and Storm Babet a week ago.