Sepa issue fresh flood warnings for parts of Tayside and Angus

Sepa has issued a fresh flood warning for parts of Tayside and Angus a week after Storm Babet hit the region.

Flood warnings have been issued for Finavon and Tannadice, Inchbare and the Bridge of Dun area.

Additional flood warnings are in place at the River Isla at Coupar Angus, Kemphill to Bridge of Isla, Bridge of Ruthven to Leitfie, and Aberbothrie.

Flood warnings are the second highest level issued by Sepa meaning flooding is expected.

Alerts are also in place for larger parts of Angus, Dundee, and Perthshire.

River levels are predicted to rise overnight on Thursday and remain high during the weekend.

Parts of the region are forecast to receive up to 150mm of rain over the next four days.

It comes after a fresh yellow warning was issued by the Met Office from noon on Thursday until Monday.

Main transport routes, including the A90, could be impacted.

Flooding is already affecting some bus services.

In a statement, Sepa said: “River levels are not expected to be as high as experienced during Storm Babet.

“As the rain will be falling onto already wet ground, flooding from surface water runoff may also cause impacts.

Sepa warns Brechin could flood again

“Impacts are most likely in eastern parts of Tayside and may include property flooding, flooding of low-lying land and roads and disruption to travel.”

Sepa’s latest warning comes in the wake of Storm Babet which led to the deaths of three people, including two from Arbroath.

Brechin was badly hit during the flooding, with Angus Council fearing River Street could give way completely after being flooded by the River South Esk.

Sepa has advised residents of affected areas to sign up to Floodline – to receive targeted flood warning messages.