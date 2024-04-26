Conservatives claim victory in Angus Council by-election

Conservative Jack Cruickshanks has been elected to Angus Council following Thursday’s Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim by-election.

The Dundee University student – the youngest candidate standing in the election – got 41% of the total share of votes.

Following his win, the 24-year-old vowed to address the problem of potholes on the area’s roads and said he aims to get Arbroath’s West Common decked out with new lighting.

He said: “I’ve got a very clear set of priorities.

“Number one, I would like to improve transparency and accountability within the council when it comes to potholes.

“So that means creating a public database where residents of Angus can get live updates on potholes.

“Secondly, I would like to improve park lighting. I’m very passionate about this and I’m planning to start a petition within weeks to get park lighting on the West Common.

“This will benefit football fans, dogwalkers and evening strollers.”

His election victory wasn’t the only significant event councillor Cruickshanks experienced on Friday – he also submitted his university dissertation the very same morning.

The financial economics student said: “It’s been a really hectic time for me. I submitted my dissertation this morning at 8:30 then shot right here for the 10 o’clock count.

“It’s been really tough trying to balance that but thankfully the university finishes on Monday so I will be able to give my full commitment to the council and to the people of Angus.”

Turnout rundown

The Angus by-election came after former council leader and independent councillor David Fairweather stepped down from his Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim seat in February.

The overall turnout for Thursday’s election was 29%, with total of 4,010 votes cast.

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate snapped up 41%, with 1,682 votes. Their victory means they now have eight councillors on the local authority.

The SNP candidate Kathleen Wolf came in behind with 1,175 votes. Scottish Greens candidate Mark Findlay received just 176 votes.

The Liberal Democrat Sandra O’Shea, who previously ran in the 2022 local election, received 333 votes.

Labour’s Mark Hilton secured a total of 644 votes.