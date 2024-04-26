Conservatives claim victory in Angus Council by-election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Conservatives claim victory in Angus Council by-election

Twenty-four-year-old Jack Cruickshanks has been elected to Angus Council following Thursday’s by-election.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Angus by-election winner Jack Cruickshanks. Image: Liam Rutherford.
Angus by-election winner Jack Cruickshanks. Image: Liam Rutherford.

Conservative Jack Cruickshanks has been elected to Angus Council following Thursday’s Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim by-election.

The Dundee University student – the youngest candidate standing in the election – got 41% of the total share of votes.

Following his win, the 24-year-old vowed to address the problem of potholes on the area’s roads and said he aims to get Arbroath’s West Common decked out with new lighting.

He said: “I’ve got a very clear set of priorities.

“Number one, I would like to improve transparency and accountability within the council when it comes to potholes.

“So that means creating a public database where residents of Angus can get live updates on potholes.

The 24-reay-old was the youngest candidate. Image: Liam Rutherford.

“Secondly, I would like to improve park lighting. I’m very passionate about this and I’m planning to start a petition within weeks to get park lighting on the West Common.

“This will benefit football fans, dogwalkers and evening strollers.”

His election victory wasn’t the only significant event councillor Cruickshanks experienced on Friday – he also submitted his university dissertation the very same morning.

The financial economics student said: “It’s been a really hectic time for me. I submitted my dissertation this morning at 8:30 then shot right here for the 10 o’clock count.

“It’s been really tough trying to balance that but thankfully the university finishes on Monday so I will be able to give my full commitment to the council and to the people of Angus.”

Turnout rundown

The Angus by-election came after former council leader and independent councillor David Fairweather stepped down from his Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim seat in February.

The overall turnout for Thursday’s election was 29%, with total of 4,010 votes cast.

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate snapped up 41%, with 1,682 votes. Their victory means they now have eight councillors on the local authority.

From left to right, SNP candidate Kathleen Wolf, Liberal Democrat candidate Sandra O’Shea, Scottish Greens candidate Mark Findlay, council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay, Conservative candidate Jack Cruickshanks, Scottish Labour candidate Mark Hilton. Image: Liam Rutherford

The SNP candidate Kathleen Wolf came in behind with 1,175 votes. Scottish Greens candidate Mark Findlay received just 176 votes.

The Liberal Democrat Sandra O’Shea, who previously ran in the 2022 local election, received 333 votes.

Labour’s Mark Hilton secured a total of 644 votes.

