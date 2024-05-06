Forfar sex pest dropped trousers to police after brandishing wooden brush in Factory Shop

A persistent pest dropped his trousers to police following his arrest for kicking off at staff in The Factory Shop in his Angus hometown.

Gavin Ross was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court where he admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour from April 5 this year.

Ross had only been released from a period on remand the day before.

The 43-year-old of Strathmore Avenue was also sentenced for two other complaints, which included rubbing his nipples on his doorstep and mooning at the town police station after officers seized his sound system.

He will be sentenced later this month after a psychiatric report has been prepared.

Retail rammy

Ross pled guilty to two charges of acting in a manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm on April 5.

At The Original Factory Shop on Castle Street, he was abusive towards employees.

He shouted, screamed and brandished a wooden brush, while on two bail orders.

Police quickly arrived and arrested Ross.

However, during his journey to West Bell Street HQ and at the police station in Dundee, he continued to behave threateningly.

Ross acted in an aggressive manner, shouted, swore, repeatedly struck and kicked a police vehicle and spat within the police vehicle.

He uttered offensive remarks, gesticulated and removed his clothing, before repeatedly spitting on his clothes, repeatedly spitting on the ground and exposing his genitals.

Ross had only been released on bail after a period on remand the day before.

His solicitor Nick Markowski said: “It may ultimately be he receives a custodial sentence.”

More offending

Ross also admitted breaching a community payback order imposed for bothering schoolchildren in Forfar.

Part of the order required him to attend medical appointments his supervisor directed him to but he accepted failing to comply with this.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered a psychiatric report and remanded Ross.

He will be sentenced on May 30.

Sheriff Martin-Brown did sentence Ross for two other outstanding matters.

In January, he admitted sitting shirtless on his doorstep rubbing his nipples in view of neighbours the month before.

And in March, he admitted “mooning” at the town’s police station after officers confiscated his sound system.

Noting that Ross had spent time on remand for both, the sheriff admonished him on each matter.

However, she placed Ross on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

History

Ross – who suffered a brain injury following a traffic collision some years ago – has a lengthy history of nuisance offending.

In 2016, he admitted standing on the A90 central reservation throwing bricks at traffic because he was angry at lorries.

Three years later he was jailed for dancing and exposing himself by the side of the same busy road.

Ross was jailed again in 2022 after a jury at Perth Sheriff Court convicted him of alarming staff at a Forfar bookies.

He stood outside the shop and rubbed his nipples while staring inside.

The same year, he exposed himself to prison guards.

