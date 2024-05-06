Forfar sex pest dropped trousers to police after brandishing wooden brush in Factory Shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Forfar sex pest dropped trousers to police after brandishing wooden brush in Factory Shop

Gavin Ross was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years in connection with other matters.

By Ross Gardiner
Gavin Ross
Gavin Ross.

A persistent pest dropped his trousers to police following his arrest for kicking off at staff in The Factory Shop in his Angus hometown.

Gavin Ross was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court where he admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour from April 5 this year.

Ross had only been released from a period on remand the day before.

The 43-year-old of Strathmore Avenue was also sentenced for two other complaints, which included rubbing his nipples on his doorstep and mooning at the town police station after officers seized his sound system.

He will be sentenced later this month after a psychiatric report has been prepared.

Retail rammy

Ross pled guilty to two charges of acting in a manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm on April 5.

At The Original Factory Shop on Castle Street, he was abusive towards employees.

He shouted, screamed and brandished a wooden brush, while on two bail orders.

Police quickly arrived and arrested Ross.

However, during his journey to West Bell Street HQ and at the police station in Dundee, he continued to behave threateningly.

Ross acted in an aggressive manner, shouted, swore, repeatedly struck and kicked a police vehicle and spat within the police vehicle.

He uttered offensive remarks, gesticulated and removed his clothing, before repeatedly spitting on his clothes, repeatedly spitting on the ground and exposing his genitals.

Ross had only been released on bail after a period on remand the day before.

His solicitor Nick Markowski said: “It may ultimately be he receives a custodial sentence.”

More offending

Ross also admitted breaching a community payback order imposed for bothering schoolchildren in Forfar.

Part of the order required him to attend medical appointments his supervisor directed him to but he accepted failing to comply with this.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered a psychiatric report and remanded Ross.

He will be sentenced on May 30.

Sheriff Martin-Brown did sentence Ross for two other outstanding matters.

In January, he admitted sitting shirtless on his doorstep rubbing his nipples in view of neighbours the month before.

And in March, he admitted “mooning” at the town’s police station after officers confiscated his sound system.

Noting that Ross had spent time on remand for both, the sheriff admonished him on each matter.

However, she placed Ross on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

History

Ross – who suffered a brain injury following a traffic collision some years ago – has a lengthy history of nuisance offending.

In 2016, he admitted standing on the A90 central reservation throwing bricks at traffic because he was angry at lorries.

Three years later he was jailed for dancing and exposing himself by the side of the same busy road.

Ross was jailed again in 2022 after a jury at Perth Sheriff Court convicted him of alarming staff at a Forfar bookies.

He stood outside the shop and rubbed his nipples while staring inside.

The same year, he exposed himself to prison guards.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jay Buchan
Paedophile hunter sentenced six years after chaotic Forfar confrontation
George Dewar
Repeat drug-driver chucked cocaine over wall after Fife crash
Michael Cosgrove. Image: Facebook
Dundee guitarist who bought stun gun after neighbour 'threatened to murder him' faces 5-year…
The boy was chased by knife-wielding Barclay down Kirkcaldy esplanade. Image: DC Thomson.
Teenager with knife chased boy on Kirkcaldy esplanade
Vincent Connelly appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling benefits cheat kept £100k windfall secret and went on 'spending spree'
Football flares teen must behave after Dundee bus bust
Derek Mawhinney
Dundee property developer acquitted of 'hole in the head' hammer attack
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Too much ammo and head injury acquittal
Christopher McGowan has lost an appeal against his sentence. Image: Police Scotland.
Sadistic Stirling killer loses prison term appeal
Kellyanne McNaughton (pictured) admitted killing her care worker. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for 'best location' for Stirling care worker's killer