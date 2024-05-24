Perthshire farmer shared ex-girlfriend’s sex video without her consent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perthshire farmer shared ex-girlfriend’s sex video without her consent

Stewart, from Blackford, appeared in the dock on his 31st birthday and admitted disclosing a film of an former girlfriend without her permission in May last year.

By Jamie Buchan
David Stewart leaves Perth Sheriff Court
David Stewart admitted sending an intimate video without consent when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Perthshire farmer who shared an intimate video of his ex-partner without her consent has been spared jail.

David Stewart was convicted under new revenge porn legislation.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how he sent a video of himself and an old flame involved in a sex act to his new partner.

Police were called when the girlfriend tracked down the ex and told her what had happened.

Stewart, from Blackford, appeared in the dock on Wednesday, his 31st birthday, and admitted disclosing the film of an ex-girlfriend without her consent in May last year.

The charge – a breach of the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm Act – states he was reckless as to the fear, alarm or distress caused.

Consensual act

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said the woman featured in the video had been in a “casual” relationship with Stewart.

The woman, dressed only in her underwear, was filmed – with consent – for 90 seconds performing a sex act with Stewart at her home address.

David Stewart leaving Perth Sheriff Court

Mrs Paterson said about a year later, the relationship came to an end.

“The complainer sent Mr Stewart a message, asking for all videos taken of her to be deleted.

“The accused agreed to this.

“She gave him no consent to share or retain any media of her engaged in a sexual act.”

By May 2023, Stewart was in a new relationship, the court heard.

His girlfriend asked him during a text exchange if he had any intimate videos of himself.

“Mr Stewart immediately sent the aforementioned video,” Mrs Paterson said.

“The new partner did not know the complainer.

“She watched the video and it was then deleted from the chat.”

Tracked down ex-partner

About nine months later – on March 27 this year – the girlfriend traced the woman in the video after making some online enquiries.

“She messaged the complainer and advised that she had been sent the video by the accused,” the prosecutor said.

“The police were contacted.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“Later that day, the complainer sent a Whatsapp message to the accused about what had been disclosed to her.”

He replied: “I have never and would never send that to anyone.”

Mrs Paterson said: “He stressed that he had deleted the video.”

Police questioned Stewart on April 9 and asked if he had shared the clip.

He replied: “Basically yes, I don’t know what to say, it was a stupid error.”

Foolishness

Jamie Baxter, solicitor for Stewart, told the court: “He accepts he should not have done this.

“He has no intention of behaving in such a manner again.

“Mr Stewart has demonstrated insight into the impact that this would have had on the complainer and that does appear to be genuine.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Stewart: “This particular piece of legislation which you have contravened is designed for situations where people deliberately circulate material of former partners to cause upset and embarrassment.

“However, this appears to be more as a result of foolishness and recklessness on your part.

“In the circumstances, I am satisfied I can deal with this with an alternative to custody.”

Stewart, of Drumlochy Farm Cottage, was fined £675.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Rapper Caleb Gorman in the music video for Asbo
Perth rapper who threatened to stab police handed curfew break for hip-hop tour
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hash in the attic (and multiple bags)
Stephen Davis died after a crash on Cowdenbeath's High Street.
Hit-and-run killer was driving stolen Audi when he struck much-loved Fife man
Darren Adams
Paedophile crusader tagged after police uncover illegal Blu-Ray player at Perthshire home
Jack Walker
Motorist left biker with 'life-changing injuries' in Dundee roundabout crash
John Somerville
Paedophile Fife Scout leader encouraged naked forfeits on Ben Nevis trip
Delan Howard, Drummonds, Niall Vernon
Fife hotel boss admits fault after guest's stairwell death plunge
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Dundee rapist dies behind bars
Jack Skelly
Racing teen flattened traffic lights in Dundee crash
Links Street, Kirkcaldy sign
Dissatisfied Fife addict threatened 'dealer' with hammer over shoddy drugs