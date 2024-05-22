Last Class 2024: P7 photos from Dundee schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last Class 2024: P7 photos from Dundee schools

Class photographs from 27 Dundee primary schools.

By Cheryl Peebles

Welcome to Last Class 2024 and the photographs for Dundee schools.

Summer holidays are almost upon us – and for thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days.

Before they make the big step to secondary school, P7 classes across our patch posed for photographers.

And now we bring you Last Class 2024 Dundee.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph wish all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured.

Can I buy the Last Class 2024 Dundee pictures?

Yes, you can by visiting this section of our website between May 27 and June 8.

Dundee schools

Victoria Park.
Tayview P7B.
Tayview P7A.
St Ninian's RC.
St Francis' RC P7B.
St Francis' RC P7A.
St Fergus' RC.
St Clement's RC.
St Andrew's RC P7B.
St Andrew's RC P7A.
Ss Peter and Paul P7B.
Ss Peter and Paul P7A.
Sidlaw View.
Rowantree P7B.
Rowantree P7A.
Rosebank.
Longhaugh P7B.
Longhaugh P7A.
High School of Dundee S6.
High School of Dundee P7D.
High School of Dundee P7C.
High School of Dundee P7B.
High School of Dundee P7A.
Glebelands P7B.
Glebelands P7A.
Forthill P7C.
Forthill P7B.
Forthill P7A.
Fintry P7B.
Fintry P7A.
Eastern P7B.
Eastern P7A.
Downfield P7B.
Downfield P7A.
Dens Road.
Craigiebarns P7B.
Craigiebarns P7A.
Clepington P7B.
Clepington P7A.
Camperdown P7B.
Camperdown P7A.
Blackness P7B.
Blackness P7A.
Barnhill P7C.
Barnhill P7B.
Barnhill P7A.
Ballumbie P7B.
Ballumbie P7A.
Ballumbie P6/7.
Ardler.
Ancrum Road P7B.
Ancrum Road P7A.
