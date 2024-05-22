Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board next week

The killer's case will go before the parole board for the second time on Wednesday May 29.

By Sean O'Neil
Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr
Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr

Angus killer Tasmin Glass will face the parole board next week as she makes a bid for freedom after serving just half of her 10-year sentence.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir in 2018.

The two men put on trial for the killing, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, were both found guilty of murder and given life.

Glass was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in 2019, but under Scots Law is entitled to be considered for parole after serving half her sentence.

For the past five months, The Courier and the Donaldson family have campaigned for Glass to remain in prison.

Steven Donaldson.

This will be the second time Glass has faced The Parole Board for Scotland after they failed to come to a decision on her case earlier this year.

Campaign to keep Glass behind bars

On February 14, Steven’s family received an email telling them that Glass would go before the parole board on February 28 – giving them just two weeks notice.

Speaking to The Courier, Bill Donaldson, Steven’s dad, said there would be “no justice” if Glass was to be free early.

Bill and Pamela Donaldson visit the memorial for their son Steven. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Our sentence is for life, we will never be free,” he said.

Steven’s sister Lori also joined the campaign to keep Glass behind bars, saying the killer had shown “no remorse” for her actions.

In the week leading up to the case, former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor told The Courier that Kirriemuir was “still traumatised” by Steven’s death and still supported the Donaldson family.

Steven’s friend Bruce Birnie demanded his friend’s killer remain in jail.

“She should be spending the full 10 years locked up as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

Residents of Kirriemuir were adamant Glass should not be released.

On February 28, the Parole Board for Scotland notified that the Donaldson family that they had been unable to come to a decision, deferring her case for an oral hearing.

Decision must be made

Following the deferral, the Donaldson family endured an anxious two-month wait without an update on when the new hearing would be.

Last month, on April 22, after pressure from the family and The Courier, they were finally told it would be May 29.

Tasmin Glass.

The Courier understands the parole board must make a decision on Glass on this date.

If they find in her favour, the killer could be released within 24 hours, though her release could come with restrictions.

If they decide to keep her in prison, Glass will go back before them again next year, putting Steven’s family through more trauma.

In our campaign – A Voice for Victims – the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens and the national charity FAMS have all spoken out about the pain suffered by family’s within the parole system and how they are treated in such situations.

‘Manipulative and devious’

These parole hearings are not the first time Glass has sought to reduce her jail term.

Just months after being convicted, Glass and Davidson appealed their sentences.

Rejecting the appeal, Lord Brodie called the killer “manipulative and devious”.

“She was the prime mover behind the assaults on the deceased,” he said.

“Without her active encouragement and participation, the attacks could not and would not have occurred.”

