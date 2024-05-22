Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board next week

Angus killer Tasmin Glass will face the parole board next week as she makes a bid for freedom after serving just half of her 10-year sentence.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir in 2018.

The two men put on trial for the killing, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, were both found guilty of murder and given life.

Glass was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in 2019, but under Scots Law is entitled to be considered for parole after serving half her sentence.

For the past five months, The Courier and the Donaldson family have campaigned for Glass to remain in prison.

This will be the second time Glass has faced The Parole Board for Scotland after they failed to come to a decision on her case earlier this year.

Campaign to keep Glass behind bars

On February 14, Steven’s family received an email telling them that Glass would go before the parole board on February 28 – giving them just two weeks notice.

Speaking to The Courier, Bill Donaldson, Steven’s dad, said there would be “no justice” if Glass was to be free early.

“Our sentence is for life, we will never be free,” he said.

Steven’s sister Lori also joined the campaign to keep Glass behind bars, saying the killer had shown “no remorse” for her actions.

In the week leading up to the case, former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor told The Courier that Kirriemuir was “still traumatised” by Steven’s death and still supported the Donaldson family.

Steven’s friend Bruce Birnie demanded his friend’s killer remain in jail.

“She should be spending the full 10 years locked up as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

Residents of Kirriemuir were adamant Glass should not be released.

On February 28, the Parole Board for Scotland notified that the Donaldson family that they had been unable to come to a decision, deferring her case for an oral hearing.

Decision must be made

Following the deferral, the Donaldson family endured an anxious two-month wait without an update on when the new hearing would be.

Last month, on April 22, after pressure from the family and The Courier, they were finally told it would be May 29.

The Courier understands the parole board must make a decision on Glass on this date.

If they find in her favour, the killer could be released within 24 hours, though her release could come with restrictions.

If they decide to keep her in prison, Glass will go back before them again next year, putting Steven’s family through more trauma.

In our campaign – A Voice for Victims – the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens and the national charity FAMS have all spoken out about the pain suffered by family’s within the parole system and how they are treated in such situations.

‘Manipulative and devious’

These parole hearings are not the first time Glass has sought to reduce her jail term.

Just months after being convicted, Glass and Davidson appealed their sentences.

Rejecting the appeal, Lord Brodie called the killer “manipulative and devious”.

“She was the prime mover behind the assaults on the deceased,” he said.

“Without her active encouragement and participation, the attacks could not and would not have occurred.”