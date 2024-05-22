Chris Kane explains Dunfermline move as striker pens 2-year-deal with Pars after St Johnstone exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Kane explains Dunfermline move as striker pens 2-year-deal with Pars after St Johnstone exit

The 29-year-old spent the final three months of the season on loan at East End Park.

By Iain Collin
Chris Kane holds up a Dunfermline scarf at East End Park.
Chris Kane has signed a permanent deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Chris Kane insists he is relishing the ‘next chapter’ in his career at Dunfermline after admitting the moment was right to leave St Johnstone.

The striker has signed a two-year deal with the Pars to bring to an end nearly 15 years at McDiarmid Park.

The 29-year-old joined Saints straight from school and went on to win a sensational cup double during almost 250 games with the Perth outfit.

Dunfermline striker Chris Kane stands with his arms folded in front of the East End Park pitch.
Chris Kane has turned this season’s loan at Dunfermline into a permanent move on a two-year deal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, having penned two short-term deals this season, and having been allowed to finish the campaign on loan at Dunfermline, Kane accepts it is right to move on.

He netted five times in ten appearances for the Pars in the Championship. And, with the familiarity of former team-mate Dave Mackay as assistant to manager James McPake, Kane is convinced the Fifers are the perfect next step.

“I am delighted,” he said. “The manager said even before we broke up that he wanted to make it happen.

“That helped me. Being at a club where the manager wants you is obviously the first thing that you want. So, I’m just really excited to get started.

“It was a good loan spell for me at Dunfermline, I really enjoyed it. I did well, kept myself fit and scored goals. That is what I wanted to do, so it was a good one.

Options

“Knowing the boys, how the team plays and how the manager works all helps.

“Once the manager got the ball rolling, I knew that it was something that I wanted to do. Thankfully we have done it pretty quickly.

“There were a few options, but we never really explored them.

“Dunfermline sent their offer in and, as soon as they did that, I was only going one way – unless a team in Saudi were going to offer me crazy money!”

A quick phone call from Saints manager Craig Levein gave Kane the news he was expecting about his future at McDiarmid Park.

Chris Kane runs away with his arms stretched out after scoring for Dunfermline.
Chris Kane netted five times in ten appearances on loan with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And that set in motion his permanent switch to Dunfermline.

“To be honest, there weren’t many discussions,” he said of Saints. “I spoke to the manager the other day. Craig Levein phoned me and I knew what it was going to be about.

“Obviously they stayed up and I’m happy and delighted for them that they stayed up.

“But they have four strikers signed for next year. If they did want to keep me, I probably wasn’t going to play.

“It wasn’t something that I really thought was going to happen. I was just really waiting on the phone call and after that I knew that I was going to come to Dunfermline.”

‘Competitive league’

Kane made a major impression on the Pars after joining on loan in February.

As well as a handful of goals, his influence on the team was significant, thanks to his energy, work-rate and ability to link play.

It was almost enough to help drag the Fifers from a relegation battle to the promotion play-offs, before they eventually finished an injury-afflicted campaign in sixth.

Kane believes McPake’s side have the ability to improve again next term.

“It is going to be a really competitive league,” he said of the Championship.

Chris Kane is pictured in front of a large Dunfermline badge.
Chris Kane is optimistic for next season with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/ DAFC.

“Dundee United are going up. They are a massive club and I feel that every team in the league now is pretty similar.

“We know that we are a really good team. If the whole team stays fit and we start well then I’m sure that we can have a successful season.

“It is really competitive. But, if we compete the whole season, hopefully we will be up there and push up as high as we can.”

