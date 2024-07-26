Richard Odada becomes Dundee United signing No.9 as Jim Goodwin hails ‘versatility and courage’

Dundee United have completed the signing of Kenyan powerhouse Richard Odada.

The 23-year midfielder joins from MLS outfit Philadelphia Union, albeit he spent last season on loan in Denmark with AaB, and has penned a two-year deal with a club-held option for a third season.

Capped five times for his country, 6ft3ins Odada has also plied his trade in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade, Graficar Beograd and Metalac. As a highly-rated youngster, he enjoyed trial periods with Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus.

It is hoped the arrival of Odada will add steel and physicality to the United engine room.

Jim Goodwin told Dundee United’s official website: “Richard possesses an ideal balance between technical ability and physicality, both qualities that will significantly improve our midfield.

“Despite his relative youth, he has varied experience across world football on three continents, something that illustrates versatility and courage to test himself in different environments.

“Getting him up to speed with the rest of the group is now of paramount importance to ensure he can make the positive impact we anticipate he will during his time at the club.”

Odada: I said “make it happen!”

Odada added: “As soon as I heard there was interest at the end of the season I just said ‘make it happen’ to my agent.

“The demands placed on the team both by the fans and ourselves as players are exciting. It’s a mentality I’m happy to work with.

“I’m looking forward to working hard and giving my best for the club, fans and my teammates. I’m here to push us on to achieving our goals for the season.”

The arrival of Odada follows the captures of Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovski and Jort van der Sande.