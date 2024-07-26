Richard Odada becomes Dundee United signing No.9 as Jim Goodwin hails ‘versatility and courage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Richard Odada becomes Dundee United signing No.9 as Jim Goodwin hails ‘versatility and courage’

The giant Kenya international joins United from Philadelphia Union.

By Alan Temple
Richard Odada training with Dundee United
Odada training with Dundee United. Image: Dundee United

Dundee United have completed the signing of Kenyan powerhouse Richard Odada.

The 23-year midfielder joins from MLS outfit Philadelphia Union, albeit he spent last season on loan in Denmark with AaB, and has penned a two-year deal with a club-held option for a third season.

Capped five times for his country, 6ft3ins Odada has also plied his trade in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade, Graficar Beograd and Metalac. As a highly-rated youngster, he enjoyed trial periods with Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus.

It is hoped the arrival of Odada will add steel and physicality to the United engine room. 

Dundee United's Kenya international Richard Odada
Odada in action for Kenya. Image: Shutterstock.

Jim Goodwin told Dundee United’s official website: “Richard possesses an ideal balance between technical ability and physicality, both qualities that will significantly improve our midfield.

“Despite his relative youth, he has varied experience across world football on three continents, something that illustrates versatility and courage to test himself in different environments.

“Getting him up to speed with the rest of the group is now of paramount importance to ensure he can make the positive impact we anticipate he will during his time at the club.”

Odada: I said “make it happen!”

Richard Odada, in red, powers through two challenges
Odada, in red, powers through two challenges. Image: Shutterstock.

Odada added: “As soon as I heard there was interest at the end of the season I just said ‘make it happen’ to my agent.

“The demands placed on the team both by the fans and ourselves as players are exciting. It’s a mentality I’m happy to work with.

“I’m looking forward to working hard and giving my best for the club, fans and my teammates. I’m here to push us on to achieving our goals for the season.”

The arrival of Odada follows the captures of Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovski and Jort van der Sande. 

