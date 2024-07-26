Simon Murray can better last season’s 23-goal tally insists Dundee boss Tony Docherty

Tony Docherty has backed Simon Murray to top last season’s goal tally after getting off the mark against Annan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Murray’s double saw the Dark Blues past the tricky League One side to qualify for the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

And Docherty reckons there will be plenty more goals to celebrate for the 32-year-old Dundonian.

Possibly even more than he managed for Ross County last term.

Murray scored 23 goals in all competitions for the Staggies, including 14 in the Premiership.

Docherty is delighted to have added a proven top-flight goalscorer but insists there is far more to Murray’s game than knowing where the net is.

“I believe he can beat last season’s total, I really do,” Docherty said.

“I am a real fan of Simon. I’ve watched him for a long time and he has undoubtedly developed as a footballer.

“He is scoring a lot of goals but if you look at his overall game it is getting better and better.

“Sometimes that happens with players when they mature.

“I chased him for a while, all summer.

“There was interest in January, as there were with other clubs, but that never came to fruition.

“It was important we looked to this window.

“We did really well last season in terms of goal scoring but now we have a striker who has hit double figures.”

‘Improve and upgrade’

Docherty also says the fact Murray chose to return to Dundee shows a club heading in the right direction after turning down advances from another former club in Hibs.

“We had to make sure he knew he was coming to a place that was on the up,” Docherty added.

“I want to improve and upgrade the club in every way the best I can.

“He is the perfect example of that and I am thrilled to get him.

“The impact he has made already, in terms of what he brings to the football club is hugely exciting.

“To get a striker of this quality – 23 goals without penalties – everybody is looking for that quality and we have him in the building.”