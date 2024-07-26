Simon Murray can better last season’s 23-goal tally insists Dundee boss Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Murray can better last season’s 23-goal tally insists Dundee boss Tony Docherty

The Dark Blues gaffer has opened up on the lengthy chase for the frontman.

Simon Murray is welcomed as a Dundee player by manager Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
Simon Murray is welcomed as a Dundee player by manager Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
By George Cran

Tony Docherty has backed Simon Murray to top last season’s goal tally after getting off the mark against Annan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Murray’s double saw the Dark Blues past the tricky League One side to qualify for the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

And Docherty reckons there will be plenty more goals to celebrate for the 32-year-old Dundonian.

Possibly even more than he managed for Ross County last term.

Murray scored 23 goals in all competitions for the Staggies, including 14 in the Premiership.

Simon Murray finds the net for Ross County to see off Raith Rovers in the Premiership play-off. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Docherty is delighted to have added a proven top-flight goalscorer but insists there is far more to Murray’s game than knowing where the net is.

“I believe he can beat last season’s total, I really do,” Docherty said.

“I am a real fan of Simon. I’ve watched him for a long time and he has undoubtedly developed as a footballer.

“He is scoring a lot of goals but if you look at his overall game it is getting better and better.

“Sometimes that happens with players when they mature.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“I chased him for a while, all summer.

“There was interest in January, as there were with other clubs, but that never came to fruition.

“It was important we looked to this window.

“We did really well last season in terms of goal scoring but now we have a striker who has hit double figures.”

‘Improve and upgrade’

Docherty also says the fact Murray chose to return to Dundee shows a club heading in the right direction after turning down advances from another former club in Hibs.

“We had to make sure he knew he was coming to a place that was on the up,” Docherty added.

Simon Murray enjoys his first goal for Dundee since signing in the summer. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“I want to improve and upgrade the club in every way the best I can.

“He is the perfect example of that and I am thrilled to get him.

“The impact he has made already, in terms of what he brings to the football club is hugely exciting.

“To get a striker of this quality – 23 goals without penalties – everybody is looking for that quality and we have him in the building.”

