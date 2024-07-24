4 talking points as Dundee get over the line against Annan with a new hero on target and a returning one up to his old tricks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 talking points as Dundee get over the line against Annan with a new hero on target and a returning one up to his old tricks

The Dark Blues won 3-1 to book their spot in the last 16 - Courier Sport was at Glebe Park to analyse all the action.

Simon Murray celebrates his first goal as a permanent Dundee player in victory over Annan. Image: SNS
Simon Murray celebrates his first goal as a permanent Dundee player in victory over Annan. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee have done what they failed to do last season – qualified for the knockout stages of the League Cup.

Though it was far from plain-sailing against Annan Athletic in Brechin on Tuesday, the Dark Blues have been dominant in Group D.

Three wins from three and 12 goals scored in the process of securing top spot with a game to spare – the only side guaranteed progression ahead of the final round of matches.

It is job done and a step on from a year ago when they failed to get through by just one goal.

Seb Palmer-Houlden scored his first competitive goal for Dundee since joining on loan from Bristol City. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Seb Palmer-Houlden scored his first competitive goal for Dundee to secure victory against Annan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The midweek clash with in-form League One side Annan threw up plenty of talking points – Courier Sport was there to take in all the action.

Simon Murray

Dundee splashed the cash this summer to add goals to their side and after just one start Murray is off the mark.

The frontman is still playing catch-up in his pre-season prep but completed the full 90 minutes after a short cameo at Arbroath last week.

At times he looked a little rusty in letting a couple of chances go begging in the opening half but the scoring touch is natural to the 32-year-old.

Murray puts Dundee in front again. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Murray puts Dundee in front again with his crucial second goal. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

His second-half finish sealed victory and calmed nerves late on, finishing confidently into the far corner.

And but for a good late save from Jamie Smith, it could easily have been a hat-trick.

The bumper summer purchase also got a hearty handshake from managing director John Nelms in the stand as he spoke to the press post-match.

Murray likes this group stage – since its inception he has scored 23 goals in 22 games and will no doubt target more against Inverness this weekend.

Paul McGowan

The crowd wasn’t the biggest as Dundee moved their home fixture to Brechin’s Glebe Park.

But there was still plenty of love for a returning hero.

Paul McGowan is 20th on the club’s all-time appearance list after playing 302 times for the Dee.

This, though, was his first appearance against Dundee since leaving last summer.

Paul McGowan
Dundee favourite Paul McGowan turns against former team-mate Luke McCowan. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

The 36-year-old may be a bit greyer on top these days and the legs may not have the same ability to cover distance.

However, there was plenty of the classic Gowser on show at the Glebe.

Twisting and turning, the veteran gave Dundee’s Mo Sylla a tough night as he dragged the defensive midfielder around the park.

McGowan’s combinations with player-manager Wullie Gibson caused the Dark Blues quite a few problems.

There was also a problem for referee Iain Snedden as he got an earful in the second half over the award of a throw-in that drew the flashing of a yellow card.

More classic McGowan.

Chances – at both ends

Annan certainly deserve praise for their performance, particularly in the second half when they sniffed an opportunity to cause an upset.

After a well-worked goal brought them level before the break, Gibson chucked on another forward in Aidan Smith and there were real shaky moments for the Dundee defence.

Curtis Main reacts as his second-half goal was chopped off. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Curtis Main reacts as his second-half goal was chopped off. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

That goal was well-worked but the Dark Blues backline did not cover themselves in glory.

And they got lucky in the second half when Hibs loanee Malik Zaid was set through by former Dundee midfielder Josh Todd but inexplicably hit the post with the goal gaping.

A header flashed wide shortly after and the Dee were wobbling.

But they regained their control as the game wore on and, in the end, deserved their win.

Tommy Goss brings Annan level just before the break. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tommy Goss brings Annan level with Dundee just before the break. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Because, despite the defensive worries, it shouldn’t be forgotten that the ‘home’ side could easily have scored another four or five goals.

Curtis Main, Fin Robertson and Seb Palmer-Houlden all hit the woodwork and Main had a goal questionably ruled out for offside as well as having one cleared off the line.

Annan keeper Jamie Smith pulled off some fine saves as well to keep his side in the game, particularly in the opening half when the Galabankies were forced to hold on.

Changes

A big part of the final result came thanks to the substitutions made.

Docherty gambled and changed system as he looked to inject some life into his side with the League One side on top in the second period.

Gradually it did so as the switch from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3 combined with the addition of Scott Tiffoney to give Dundee the upper hand once more.

Seb Palmer-Houlden makes no mistake on the rebound to put Dundee 3-1 to the good. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden makes no mistake on the rebound to put Dundee 3-1 to the good against Annan. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Luke Graham was on to make his debut, though out of position at left-back, while Josh Mulligan took up station on the other side and Palmer-Houlden brought fresh energy to the attack.

The subs changed the game.

Fresh legs and fresh quality against a part-time side paid off. Gibson, still a key man for Annan at 38 was a big miss for them after he went off as was Zaid in the final minutes.

Dundee fans made the trip to Brechin for their 'home' clash with Annan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee fans made the trip to Brechin for their ‘home’ clash with Annan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

But Dundee showed their strength, kept the heid and came through with an important victory in a tricky cup tie.

There are definite areas for improvement and recruitment needed before the end of the summer.

But Dundee are through and deservedly so.

That’s all that really matters.

More from Dundee FC

Simon Murray opened his Dundee account for the season with two goals against Annan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee 'dug it out' against Annan as Tony Docherty hails double goalscorer Simon Murray
Max Anderson in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Max Anderson set to join English League One outfit as midfielder heads for Dundee…
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Ambitious Antonio Portales sets lofty Dundee aims as Mexican defender targets cup run
Brechin City's Glebe Park. Image: SNS.
Key reasons why Dundee picked Brechin's Glebe Park for alternative home venue
Diego Pineda
Mexican striker Diego Pineda departs Dundee
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES
28
Brechin City's Glebe Park
LEE WILKIE: Dundee at Brechin is far from ideal and why Annan promise sterner…
Wieghorst
Dundee Hall of Fame star Morten Wieghorst takes on Denmark job as 'top coach'…
Brian Irvine takes on Rangers for Dundee in a clash taking place at Tannadice.
Dundee at Brechin: What is Dee record at Glebe Park and when did they…
Luke Graham standing at training for Dundee FC.
EXCLUSIVE: Luke Graham eager for first-team chance at Dundee with prospect insisting 'I feel…

Conversation