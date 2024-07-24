4 talking points as Dundee get over the line against Annan with a new hero on target and a returning one up to his old tricks

Dundee have done what they failed to do last season – qualified for the knockout stages of the League Cup.

Though it was far from plain-sailing against Annan Athletic in Brechin on Tuesday, the Dark Blues have been dominant in Group D.

Three wins from three and 12 goals scored in the process of securing top spot with a game to spare – the only side guaranteed progression ahead of the final round of matches.

It is job done and a step on from a year ago when they failed to get through by just one goal.

The midweek clash with in-form League One side Annan threw up plenty of talking points – Courier Sport was there to take in all the action.

Simon Murray

Dundee splashed the cash this summer to add goals to their side and after just one start Murray is off the mark.

The frontman is still playing catch-up in his pre-season prep but completed the full 90 minutes after a short cameo at Arbroath last week.

At times he looked a little rusty in letting a couple of chances go begging in the opening half but the scoring touch is natural to the 32-year-old.

His second-half finish sealed victory and calmed nerves late on, finishing confidently into the far corner.

And but for a good late save from Jamie Smith, it could easily have been a hat-trick.

The bumper summer purchase also got a hearty handshake from managing director John Nelms in the stand as he spoke to the press post-match.

Murray likes this group stage – since its inception he has scored 23 goals in 22 games and will no doubt target more against Inverness this weekend.

Paul McGowan

The crowd wasn’t the biggest as Dundee moved their home fixture to Brechin’s Glebe Park.

But there was still plenty of love for a returning hero.

Paul McGowan is 20th on the club’s all-time appearance list after playing 302 times for the Dee.

This, though, was his first appearance against Dundee since leaving last summer.

The 36-year-old may be a bit greyer on top these days and the legs may not have the same ability to cover distance.

However, there was plenty of the classic Gowser on show at the Glebe.

Twisting and turning, the veteran gave Dundee’s Mo Sylla a tough night as he dragged the defensive midfielder around the park.

McGowan’s combinations with player-manager Wullie Gibson caused the Dark Blues quite a few problems.

There was also a problem for referee Iain Snedden as he got an earful in the second half over the award of a throw-in that drew the flashing of a yellow card.

More classic McGowan.

Chances – at both ends

Annan certainly deserve praise for their performance, particularly in the second half when they sniffed an opportunity to cause an upset.

After a well-worked goal brought them level before the break, Gibson chucked on another forward in Aidan Smith and there were real shaky moments for the Dundee defence.

That goal was well-worked but the Dark Blues backline did not cover themselves in glory.

And they got lucky in the second half when Hibs loanee Malik Zaid was set through by former Dundee midfielder Josh Todd but inexplicably hit the post with the goal gaping.

A header flashed wide shortly after and the Dee were wobbling.

But they regained their control as the game wore on and, in the end, deserved their win.

Because, despite the defensive worries, it shouldn’t be forgotten that the ‘home’ side could easily have scored another four or five goals.

Curtis Main, Fin Robertson and Seb Palmer-Houlden all hit the woodwork and Main had a goal questionably ruled out for offside as well as having one cleared off the line.

Annan keeper Jamie Smith pulled off some fine saves as well to keep his side in the game, particularly in the opening half when the Galabankies were forced to hold on.

Changes

A big part of the final result came thanks to the substitutions made.

Docherty gambled and changed system as he looked to inject some life into his side with the League One side on top in the second period.

Gradually it did so as the switch from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3 combined with the addition of Scott Tiffoney to give Dundee the upper hand once more.

Luke Graham was on to make his debut, though out of position at left-back, while Josh Mulligan took up station on the other side and Palmer-Houlden brought fresh energy to the attack.

The subs changed the game.

Fresh legs and fresh quality against a part-time side paid off. Gibson, still a key man for Annan at 38 was a big miss for them after he went off as was Zaid in the final minutes.

But Dundee showed their strength, kept the heid and came through with an important victory in a tricky cup tie.

There are definite areas for improvement and recruitment needed before the end of the summer.

But Dundee are through and deservedly so.

That’s all that really matters.