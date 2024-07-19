EXCLUSIVE: Dundee loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden on desire for goals, derby ‘dream come true’ and Dens decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden on desire for goals, derby ‘dream come true’ and Dens decision

The Bristol City kid is determined to make an impact for the Dark Blues.

Dundee fans got a first look at Seb Palmer-Houlden. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden is eager to show Dundee fans what he can do. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Nine goals last season wasn’t enough to satisfy striker Seb Palmer-Houlden.

The 20-year-old Bristol City frontman is determined to add significantly to his goal tally while on a season-long loan at Dundee.

Palmer-Houlden made an impact on loan at Newport County where he struck seven league goals in 32 appearances and faced two World Cup-winning defenders in what was nearly an FA Cup shock against Manchester United.

Now he’s out to build on that campaign with the Dark Blues.

Big and athletic with a love of running, Palmer-Houlden showed fans in Poland what he can do with a fine equaliser in a friendly against Lech Poznan.

After making his competitive debut on Tuesday night in victory at Arbroath, the young striker is eager to taste more first-team action – and to grab more goals.

Asked is he was satisfied with last season’s goal tally, Palmer-Houlden told Courier Sport: “I think I could have done better.

“I missed a few chances and I didn’t score in the last eight games so my record could have been a lot better.

“But looking at it as my first season I have to take it for what it is. And I think it was really good – it helped me get a contract at City and that gave me a bit of security, which is what you want.

Reasons for loan move

“I’ve been at City since eight-years-old, I’m from Bristol so being a homegrown player and because of the way I play, lots of running, it gets people off their seats.

Seb Palmer-Houlden made his Dundee debut at Arbroath on Tuesday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I like to press and work hard, give that energy to the fans. I think some of them were maybe disappointed [at leaving on loan] because they thought I might get a chance in pre-season.

“But I just wanted to know I was going to play and they already had two strikers in front of me and have brought in a third since.

“They might bring a fourth so you never know, I could be going down the pecking order.

“Especially after a season like last season, the last thing you want is to be playing U/21 football.

Seb Palmer-Houlden
Seb Palmer-Houlden takes on fellow Dundee new boy Ethan Ingram last season as Newport County faced Salford City. Ingram came out on top as Salford won 1-0. Image: Shutterstock

“Or just sitting on the bench all season as the 19th man.

“So I was speaking to my agent and speaking to Bristol City about the right thing to do, going forward Dundee was the right option.

“I had quite a few League One clubs and a few in League Two.

“I want to play at the highest level possible and it was a no-brainer when I found out Dundee were interested.”

‘Big challenge’

Palmer-Houlden admits it is a “dream come true” to be facing a derby on the opening day of the league season at rivals Dundee United.

And it is the experience of big games he is keen to savour as he learns his way in the senior game.

Dundee celebrate Seb Palmer-Houlden's equaliser against Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
Dundee celebrate Seb Palmer-Houlden’s equaliser against Lech Poznan. Image: David Young

“I’m looking to get a lot of experience,” he added.

“I played in League Two last year and grounds aren’t as big – maybe four or five thousand each week, up to Bradford where it is about 17,000.

“But you can’t compare that to playing at Celtic and Rangers.

“With the Premiership being quite a small league with 12 teams I think it’ll be a really good experience.

“I want to try to score a lot of goals, as a striker that’s my job.

“I just want to play regularly, try to get into the side and to give the gaffer some options.

“Moving away from home is a big thing, I’ve never had that experience.

“So I think it’s a big challenge for me but I see it as character-building.

“I looked into Dundee and saw the fans were amazing, loads of support.

“And the fact that so many fans turned up [for the pre-season tour] in Poland in the middle of nowhere shows how much they care.”

Conversation