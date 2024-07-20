EXCLUSIVE: Luke Graham eager for first-team chance at Dundee with prospect insisting ‘I feel ready’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Luke Graham eager for first-team chance at Dundee with prospect insisting ‘I feel ready’

The 20-year-old has caught the eye of manager Tony Docherty this summer.

Luke Graham standing at training for Dundee FC.
Dundee defender Luke Graham can't wait for his first-team debut. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Luke Graham is ready for the step up to first-team football.

The Dundee youngster has already received high praise from manager Tony Docherty after impressing in pre-season.

An injury to experienced centre-back Clark Robertson has opened up an opportunity and the Dens gaffer has been pleased by what he’s seen from the 20-year-old.

However, the Perth lad is yet to get out on the pitch since moving up to the first team at the start of the summer.

Graham spent last season on loan at Montrose and is patiently waiting to make his competitive debut for Dundee.

He did, though, score in a pre-season friendly in Poland against Banik Ostrava, as he showed up well in pre-season.

Luke Graham rises high to plant his header into the Banik Ostrava net.
Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham rises high to plant his header into the Banik Ostrava net. Image: David Young

Now he’s keen to get a chance in the next two matches, against Annan and Inverness, as Dundee finish up their Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

“I feel ready,” the youngster exclusively told Courier Sport.

“It is a big step up and it is really competitive but I feel like I am ready to do the business.

“Moving up to the first team feels like a reward for all the work I’ve put in over the years.

“Going out on loan and experiencing what proper men’s football is has helped.

“Now it’s good to be in the first team and I aim to show the manager what I can do.”

Scott Robertson influence

Graham started off in the youth setup at Tayside rivals St Johnstone but chose to go back into boys club football as a teenager.

There he caught the eye of Dundee scouts and he’s been delighted by the decision to join up with the youth setup at Dens Park.

Luke Graham tackles Cammy Kerr.
Dee-termined: Luke Graham doesn’t hold back on Dundee team-mate Cammy Kerr during last season’s Championship play-off tie between Montrose and Inverness CT. Image: SNS.

A major influence in his development has been former Scotland international Scott Robertson, Dundee’s head of professional programme.

“I was at St Johnstone when I was younger and didn’t come into Dundee until I was about 17,” Graham added.

“I was on trial and then I’ve been full-time for three years now.

“It’s been good. I’ve had Scott Robertson all the way through and he has been brilliant, taught me a lot.

“Most of the things I know now, on the pitch and behaving off it, come from Scott Robertson.

“He’s been brilliant with me.

I always felt Dundee was the place to be. I was set on being here and playing here,” Luke Graham.

“I want to emulate how well guys like Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson have done.

“It definitely helps when you are in the academy and you can see there is a chance to get into the first team because you work harder.

“At the end of the day, you can be rewarded for your hard work.”

‘Nothing ever swayed me’

Highly-regarded at Dens Park, there was a chance Dundee might lose the young defender before he reached the first team, after he accepted a trial down at Sheffield United.

However, Graham insists there was no tempting away from his shot at the Dark Blues first team.

Gregory Vignal (left) alongside Dundee teen prospect Luke Graham.
Luke Graham learning from youth coach Gregory Vignal while in the Dundee academy. Image: David Young

“That was a good experience, seeing somewhere else after having been at Dundee for a couple of years,” he added.

“I just felt Dundee was a place where you get a real chance to express yourself and play first team football.

“You can learn so much.

“I always felt Dundee was the place to be. I was set on being here and playing here.

“Nothing ever swayed me from that.

“And it’s paying off now. It makes me think I made the right choice.”

Now he’s hoping to get a first competitive run-out this week.

“Definitely. I hope I get a chance,” Graham added.

“Obviously it is not up to me but I’ll just do what I can do on the pitch and hopefully that is enough for the manager to give me a chance.

“I’m really eager to get on and show what I can do.”

