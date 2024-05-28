Highly-rated Dundee kid Luke Graham signs new deal as he hails influence of former Dundee United skipper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highly-rated Dundee kid Luke Graham signs new deal as he hails influence of former Dundee United skipper

The 20-year-old has been promoted to the Dark Blues first-team.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee defender Luke Graham has signed a new deal. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Dundee youngster Luke Graham has been promoted to the first team after signing a new contract ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 20-year-old centre-back impressed on loan at Montrose last season where he was named the Gable Endies’ Young Player of the Year and Loan Player of the Year.

Now, though, he’s keen to impress manager Tony Docherty after making the step up to the senior side.

As a youngster on loan at Lochee United, Graham was watched by Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic.

And he went on trial with Sheffield United in 2022. However, he returned and chose to sign a new deal with the Dark Blues.

Dundee defender Luke Graham. Image: SNS.
Dundee defender Luke Graham. Image: SNS.

That deal expired this summer and Graham has now extended his stay until 2027 after signing a new contract at Dens Park.

Now the young defender is targeting a first-team debut at Dundee after loan spells with Albion Rovers and Montrose.

“I’m obviously delighted, it’s something I’ve been working towards for the last couple of seasons going out on loan and gaining experience,” he told DeeTV.

“I just can’t wait to get going when we’re back after the summer.”

‘Montrose was brilliant’

Graham played 35 times for Montrose last season, scoring twice as the Gable Endies finished fourth in League One.

The youngster is full of praise for all the help Stewart Petrie and his staff gave him.

However, he saved his biggest thanks for former Dundee United skipper and Scottish Cup winner Sean Dillon.

Luke Graham tackles Cammy Kerr
Dee-termined: Luke Graham doesn’t hold back on Dundee team-mate Cammy Kerr during this season’s Championship play-off tie between Montrose and Inverness CT. Image: SNS.

The 40-year-old recently signed an extension to his player-coach deal and played a big role in Graham’s development.

The Dundee defender added: “Montrose was brilliant, I loved every minute of Montrose.

“All the lads were brilliant and the coaching staff were really good with me.

“Playing alongside experienced players like Sean Dillon, he’s a player who guides you through the game and he helped me grow massively as a player.”

‘Keen to show what I can offer’

The former St Johnstone academy player now can’t wait to get going once pre-season kicks into gear next month.

He added: “As soon as we get back, the hard work begins really.

“I’m keen to show what I can offer the manager and hopefully get some minutes over pre-season as well.”

