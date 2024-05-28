Highly-rated Dundee kid Luke Graham signs new deal as he hails influence of former Dundee United skipper

Dundee youngster Luke Graham has been promoted to the first team after signing a new contract ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 20-year-old centre-back impressed on loan at Montrose last season where he was named the Gable Endies’ Young Player of the Year and Loan Player of the Year.

Now, though, he’s keen to impress manager Tony Docherty after making the step up to the senior side.

As a youngster on loan at Lochee United, Graham was watched by Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic.

And he went on trial with Sheffield United in 2022. However, he returned and chose to sign a new deal with the Dark Blues.

That deal expired this summer and Graham has now extended his stay until 2027 after signing a new contract at Dens Park.

Now the young defender is targeting a first-team debut at Dundee after loan spells with Albion Rovers and Montrose.

“I’m obviously delighted, it’s something I’ve been working towards for the last couple of seasons going out on loan and gaining experience,” he told DeeTV.

“I just can’t wait to get going when we’re back after the summer.”

‘Montrose was brilliant’

Graham played 35 times for Montrose last season, scoring twice as the Gable Endies finished fourth in League One.

The youngster is full of praise for all the help Stewart Petrie and his staff gave him.

However, he saved his biggest thanks for former Dundee United skipper and Scottish Cup winner Sean Dillon.

The 40-year-old recently signed an extension to his player-coach deal and played a big role in Graham’s development.

The Dundee defender added: “Montrose was brilliant, I loved every minute of Montrose.

“All the lads were brilliant and the coaching staff were really good with me.

“Playing alongside experienced players like Sean Dillon, he’s a player who guides you through the game and he helped me grow massively as a player.”

‘Keen to show what I can offer’

The former St Johnstone academy player now can’t wait to get going once pre-season kicks into gear next month.

He added: “As soon as we get back, the hard work begins really.

“I’m keen to show what I can offer the manager and hopefully get some minutes over pre-season as well.”