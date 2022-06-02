Luke Graham signing new Dundee deal despite big club interest ‘says a lot about him’ insists youth coach Scott Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luke Graham signing new Dundee deal despite big club interest ‘says a lot about him’ insists youth coach Scott Robertson

By George Cran
June 2 2022, 8.00am
Dundee defender Luke Graham.
Dundee defender Luke Graham. Credit: David Young.

Despite interest from Sheffield United and scouts from huge clubs keeping an eye on talented youngster Luke Graham, Dundee were certain they could keep hold of the 18-year-old.

That proved the case as the defender signed a new two-year deal at Dens Park last month.

The attraction of a bigger contract or better facilities can turn the head of young players but U/18 coach Robertson was delighted to see the defender sign on at Dens once more.

The centre-back has been on loan at Lochee United over the past season and was invited down south for a trial with Sheffield United.

Gregory Vignal (left) alongside Dundee teen prospect Luke Graham.
Gregory Vignal (left) alongside Dundee teen prospect Luke Graham.

Scouts from Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic also kept an eye on the youngster.

He did enough to earn a second call for the Blades to check him out again but has now committed his future to Dundee.

‘It says a lot about him’

Robertson, who came through the Dens Park youth set-up himself in 2005 before becoming a Scotland international in 2008, insists staying north of the border is better for the long-term development of a player.

“It was great experience for him,” Robertson said of Graham’s spell with Sheffield United.

“All the boys were asking about it, questions about the club and the facilities and everything.

“There was a bit of attention on Luke but knowing him as I do I was certain he’d want to stay with us. He knows the way we operate.

Dundee U/18s coach and head of professional programme Scott Robertson.

“He will have learned a lot but coming back into our environment, he’s been great.

“He went down to Sheffield United and has done well on loan, people have asked questions about him but it says a lot about him that he was keen to commit for two years here.

“I’ve seen it before when young players are attracted to big clubs down south. The finance and facilities on offer are attractive in comparison to here.

“But I’ve seen more often than not, it doesn’t work out.”

‘You never know’

Since 2019, nine academy players have made their first-team debuts at Dens Park.

Fin Robertson led the way before the likes of Max Anderson, Josh Mulligan and Harry Sharp impressed in the Premiership last season.

And Robertson says the prospect of breaking into the Dark Blues first team is a real carrot for the club’s aspiring youngsters.

“Young players make their debuts at Dundee Football Club,” he added.

Future Burnley and Fulham star Kevin McDonald (left) came through the ranks at Dens Park.

“Just this past season Max Anderson, Josh Mulligan and Harry Sharp have been doing it in the Premiership.

“A lot of young players go down south but then come back up hoping a coach might take a chance on them. I’ve seen many more cases of that than players moving up through the ranks and into a first team.

“I played with Kevin McDonald and Paul Dixon at Dundee and then there’s guys like John McGinn at St Mirren – they learned their trade up here, played 100 games and then go down and are ready for first team.

“In terms of Luke, you never know until they sign the contract but I wasn’t too worried because of who he is as a kid.”

