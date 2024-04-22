Dundee keen to seal permanent deal for Amadou Bakayoko after successful loan spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee keen to seal permanent deal for Amadou Bakayoko after successful loan spell

Manager Tony Docherty has been pleased with the striker's impact this season.

By George Cran
Amadou Bakayoko enjoys his goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko enjoys his goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee are keen to make Amadou Bakayoko’s stay at Dens Park a permanent one.

The Sierra Leone international has been a strong figure leading the line for the Dark Blues this season, playing a key role in their top-six success.

He is second on the top scorers list after joining the club on loan from Forest Green Rovers last summer.

Bakayoko’s most recent goal was the winner at St Johnstone at the end of March and set them up to confirm a top-half spot.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock

Now focus is on the final five matches of the season with Celtic up next this coming Sunday.

Beyond that, though, work is already under way to bolster the squad for next season.

Gordon Strachan

Manager Tony Docherty has spoken already this season about the number of loans in his squad right now.

That’s an approach he plans to change in Dundee’s second campaign in the Premiership, though most important is ensuring any new players don’t disrupt the strong team spirit built up this term.

Asked about the risks of bringing in 11 players on loan, Docherty replied: “I think you’re always nervous but you have to trust yourself.

“It was the nature of coming into the job. We started from scratch. I had to assemble a staff first of all and then a squad.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: PA
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: PA

“Through the great work we did as a recruitment group with [technical director] Gordon Strachan being a pivotal part of that as well I think we recruited well.

“We were very diligent in terms of what we were bringing in.

“It wasn’t just about the type of players we were bringing in, it was the type of people to complement each other in the dressing-room.

“A huge part of our campaign to date has been the spirit and togetherness among the squad.

“That is by design, not by chance.

“And we will continue to do that.”

Bakayoko

The benefit of a loan has also meant that Dundee could employ a ‘try-before-you-buy’ approach.

Dundee’s Amadou Bakayoko celebrates the second of his brace against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Docherty plans to reduce the reliance on loan deals for next season.

But part of that could be making those deals permanent with Bakayoko one they are keen to keep.

“We are in the process of recruitment and looking at next season,” Docherty confirmed.

“You need to look at every player who has contributed this year as well as external targets.

“It’s well documented this season we brought in 11 loans.

“But hopefully some of these can become permanents by what they’ve done. Us having a look at them and them having a look at us.

“Bakayoko comes into that category.

“If players are doing well and you establish a good relationship you want that to continue, particularly when it’s been successful.”

