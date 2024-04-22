Dundee keen to seal permanent deal for Amadou Bakayoko after successful loan spell

Dundee are keen to make Amadou Bakayoko’s stay at Dens Park a permanent one.

The Sierra Leone international has been a strong figure leading the line for the Dark Blues this season, playing a key role in their top-six success.

He is second on the top scorers list after joining the club on loan from Forest Green Rovers last summer.

Bakayoko’s most recent goal was the winner at St Johnstone at the end of March and set them up to confirm a top-half spot.

Now focus is on the final five matches of the season with Celtic up next this coming Sunday.

Beyond that, though, work is already under way to bolster the squad for next season.

Gordon Strachan

Manager Tony Docherty has spoken already this season about the number of loans in his squad right now.

That’s an approach he plans to change in Dundee’s second campaign in the Premiership, though most important is ensuring any new players don’t disrupt the strong team spirit built up this term.

Asked about the risks of bringing in 11 players on loan, Docherty replied: “I think you’re always nervous but you have to trust yourself.

“It was the nature of coming into the job. We started from scratch. I had to assemble a staff first of all and then a squad.

“Through the great work we did as a recruitment group with [technical director] Gordon Strachan being a pivotal part of that as well I think we recruited well.

“We were very diligent in terms of what we were bringing in.

“It wasn’t just about the type of players we were bringing in, it was the type of people to complement each other in the dressing-room.

“A huge part of our campaign to date has been the spirit and togetherness among the squad.

“That is by design, not by chance.

“And we will continue to do that.”

Bakayoko

The benefit of a loan has also meant that Dundee could employ a ‘try-before-you-buy’ approach.

Docherty plans to reduce the reliance on loan deals for next season.

But part of that could be making those deals permanent with Bakayoko one they are keen to keep.

“We are in the process of recruitment and looking at next season,” Docherty confirmed.

“You need to look at every player who has contributed this year as well as external targets.

“It’s well documented this season we brought in 11 loans.

“But hopefully some of these can become permanents by what they’ve done. Us having a look at them and them having a look at us.

“Bakayoko comes into that category.

“If players are doing well and you establish a good relationship you want that to continue, particularly when it’s been successful.”