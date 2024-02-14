Why do Dundee have so many loans and what is Tony Docherty’s long-term plan?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Why do Dundee have so many loans and what is Tony Docherty’s long-term plan?

The Dark Blues have 11 loan players in their squad - the most of any Premiership team.

By George Cran
Dundee have the most loan players in the Premiership - pictured are Malachi Boateng, Michael Mellon and Zach Robinson (left) alongside Owen Beck and manager Tony Docherty.
Dundee have the most loan players in the Premiership - pictured are Malachi Boateng, Michael Mellon and Zach Robinson (left) alongside Owen Beck and manager Tony Docherty.

Loan deals are a key tool for managers in the Scottish Premiership.

There are currently 57 players in the division on temporary transfers.

That’s an average of just under five per team.

Dundee, though, blow that average out of the water – they currently have 11 loan players in their squad.

Manager Tony Docherty could name an entire starting XI featuring only loan players.

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie has been a strong performer for Dundee on loan from Motherwell. Image: SNS

Jon McCracken in goal with a defence of Ricki Lamie, Owen Dodgson and Aaron Donnelly in front of him.

Owen Beck and Dara Costelloe on the flanks with a central midfield of Malachi Boateng and Ryan Howley and a front three of Amadou Bakayoko, Michael Mellon and Zach Robinson.

Not a bad XI.

So what is behind the reliance on loan deals?

Why loans

The most basic reason behind loan deals is they are a cheap way to get good players into your team.

Players you wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford on permanent contracts.

It’s been that way for years at all levels.

Dundee's Owen Beck smashes a late chance wide against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Owen Beck has been a star since joining on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS

Bigger clubs want their youth players to get experience, clubs like Dundee want to improve the quality of their squad. A loan satisfies both needs.

The key is to get the right players and the Dark Blues have, on the whole, done that this term.

A lot of work has gone into the recruitment under Tony Docherty – Beck from Liverpool has been a star, the likes of Bakayoko, Boateng, Robinson and Mellon have all excelled at times, too.

Dundee fans don’t have to think back too far to see what can happen when the wrong players come in on loan – Jim McIntyre’s failed January rebuild in 2019 showed just that.

Amadou Bakayoko celebrates a Dundee goal.
Amadou Bakayoko joined on loan from Forest Green. Image: SNS

Young players are sent out on loan to gain first-team experience. Often that means making mistakes and learning from them.

The key for clubs like Dundee is making sure the pros of that extra talent outweigh the cons of youngsters making errors.

Burnley

Another major factor in Dundee’s reliance on loans is the link-up with Premier League outfit Burnley.

Player development has been the watchword around that deal.

And this season is likely to be only the start of a regular Clarets presence in the Dundee first-team squad.

Dundee's Dara Costelloe celebrates after Jordan McGhee scored to make it 2-1.
Dundee’s Dara Costelloe is enjoying his time on loan from Burnley. Image: SNS.

Over the season, four young prospects have been sent up from Turf Moor.

Marcel Lewis didn’t work out in the first half of the campaign. Owen Dodgson has had a tricky start at Dens while Dara Costelloe has made a positive impact.

Michael Mellon, meanwhile, has had an up-and-down time – excelling on debut at Livingston but then suffering that nasty head knock last time out against St Johnstone.

Rules state clubs can only have three players on loan from another club at any one time.

There will be more Burnley loans in the seasons to come.

Long-term plan

However, Docherty doesn’t expect to have quite so high a number of loan players going forward.

The Dens boss is fully aware of the limitations of being the newly-promoted side and being in his first season in charge.

But he’s not just looking at the games in front of him. There is a long-term plan at Dundee.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“You need to build foundations and go through a process – you can’t put the whole foundations down straight away,” Docherty said.

“We have a plan here, a recruitment strategy and in this first year back up this was always going to be the way.

“I have done it twice before, being the newly promoted team coming back up to the Premiership, so I know what you need to do.

“You need to set up building blocks, but always with the view of looking to the long-term.

Dundee celebrate their late winner against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Dundee are aiming for a top-six finish. Image: SNS

“The first objective has to be to stay in the league and consolidate, that’s what we’ve been trying to do.

“It’s a process and something we’re all on board with.

“What we’ve tried to do is build a squad and build a culture, while also leaving space for the young ones to have a pathway through.

“We have that with a few Scotland U/21 internationals in the squad and it’s good for the younger age group to see that because it shows them the chance is there.

“So the way we have built the squad has been about doing the right things the first season back up and giving us something to build on.”

Conversation