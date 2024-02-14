Sam McClelland ‘looking the part’ at Dundee United as on-loan St Johnstone defender stakes claim

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin insists Sam McClelland already “looks the part” following his arrival on loan from St Johnstone.

McClelland, 22, joined the Saintees at the start of this season, making seven Premiership appearances under former manager Steven MacLean.

However, an untimely ankle injury saw him sidelined until January. His last senior outing came on September 30.

Now fit and hungry for first-team action, the ex-Chelsea kid was brought in to provide competition following the departure of Ollie Denham in January – and has already impressed Goodwin.

“Sam has settled in really well,” said Goodwin. “The group has been welcoming, he’s trained well, and he already looks the part.

“Defence was always an area we were looking to strengthen, and Sam was available. He has come up to Scotland and did well in the games he played in for St Johnstone.

“He was just unfortunate to pick up the injury – then there was a change in manager at that time.

“I don’t think (St Johnstone manager) Craig Levein knows a great deal about Sam, so it is a great opportunity for him to come out and try to get some regular football.

“And Craig is able to keep an eye on Sam and see what his plans for him are, longer term.”

Options

With Declan Gallagher now back in full training and pushing for a place in the match-day squad to face Raith Rovers on Friday night, the Tangerines now have four adept centre-halves.

Goodwin added: “I wouldn’t say I have a dilemma (for Stark’s Park) because, ultimately, Ross Graham and Kevin Holt have been very good together, particularly in the last few games.

“But it does give me options and keeps everyone on their toes.”