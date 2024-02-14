Sam McClelland ‘looking the part’ at Dundee United as on-loan St Johnstone defender stakes claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam McClelland ‘looking the part’ at Dundee United as on-loan St Johnstone defender stakes claim

The Northern Irish centre-back has made a positive impression on Jim Goodwin.

By Alan Temple
Sam McClelland in the Dundee United dressing room.
Sam McClelland has grown accustomed to his new surroundings. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin insists Sam McClelland already “looks the part” following his arrival on loan from St Johnstone.

McClelland, 22, joined the Saintees at the start of this season, making seven Premiership appearances under former manager Steven MacLean.

However, an untimely ankle injury saw him sidelined until January. His last senior outing came on September 30.

Now fit and hungry for first-team action, the ex-Chelsea kid was brought in to provide competition following the departure of Ollie Denham in January – and has already impressed Goodwin.

New Dundee United man Sam McClelland, right, battles Rangers' Abdallah Sima
McClelland, right, battles Rangers’ Abdallah Sima. Image: SNS

Sam has settled in really well,” said Goodwin. “The group has been welcoming, he’s trained well, and he already looks the part.

“Defence was always an area we were looking to strengthen, and Sam was available. He has come up to Scotland and did well in the games he played in for St Johnstone.

“He was just unfortunate to pick up the injury – then there was a change in manager at that time.

“I don’t think (St Johnstone manager) Craig Levein knows a great deal about Sam, so it is a great opportunity for him to come out and try to get some regular football.

“And Craig is able to keep an eye on Sam and see what his plans for him are, longer term.”

Options

Sam McClelland battles for a high ball with Simon Murray.
Sam McClelland battles for a high ball with ex-United man Simon Murray. Image: SNS.

With Declan Gallagher now back in full training and pushing for a place in the match-day squad to face Raith Rovers on Friday night, the Tangerines now have four adept centre-halves.

Goodwin added: “I wouldn’t say I have a dilemma (for Stark’s Park) because, ultimately, Ross Graham and Kevin Holt have been very good together, particularly in the last few games.

“But it does give me options and keeps everyone on their toes.”

