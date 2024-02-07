Sam McClelland reveals 3 Dundee United aims as St Johnstone defender targets loan bounce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam McClelland reveals 3 Dundee United aims as St Johnstone defender targets loan bounce

The Northern Ireland internationalist has swapped McDiarmid Park for Tannadice until the end of the season.

By Sean Hamilton
Sam McClelland is a Dundee United player until the end of the campaign. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
Sam McClelland is a Dundee United player until the end of the campaign. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

Sam McClelland has joined Dundee United for three reasons – games, good times and staying in contention to answer the green and white call.

The St Johnstone defender has signed up on loan until the end of the season at Tannadice after battling back from an ankle injury.

He sustained the blow on international duty with Northern Ireland’s U/21s.

Having turned 22 in January, his days as an age group cap will end at the conclusion of his country’s current 2025 European Championship cycle.

But with one senior appearance to his name already, he hopes featuring for one of Scotland’s most famous clubs in United – and helping them secure promotion to the Premiership – will put him on track for more.

Sam McClelland on Northern Ireland U/21 duty against Scotland in 2022. Image: SNS

He told DUTV: “Being from Northern Ireland I want to play as many times as I can for them throughout my career.

“I’ve done that through the age groups [and with the] 21s quite a lot most recently.

“Getting here, hopefully playing games again sets me up for that.

“Dundee United is a massive club here in Scotland. One of the big clubs – and should be in the Premiership.

“That’s something I’m looking forward to being a part of. I want to be a part of getting the club back into the top league.”

Yet even more important to McClelland than achieving potential promotion and international recognition is simply playing football again.

New St Johnstone signing Sam McClelland in action for Chelsea.
Dundee United loan defender Sam McClelland in action for Chelsea. Image: Shutterstock.

The Chelsea academy graduate has missed four months of action – and he has not joined United to make up the numbers.

Ahead of the Tangerines’ next Championship fixture against title rivals Raith Rovers he told fans what to expect from him on the park.

“I like to be organised in defence and feel comfortable on the ball too,” he said.

“The main job is being solid at the back, keeping clean sheets, but I enjoy the on the ball side of it as well.”

On facing Raith he added: “Hopefully I can get a good week or so’s training in, hopefully be involved in that game and get off to a good start.”

Conversation