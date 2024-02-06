St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Sam McClelland Dundee United challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Sam McClelland Dundee United challenge

The defender has moved across Tayside on loan.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland. Image: SNS.

New Dundee United loan defender Sam McClelland is gone from St Johnstone but not forgotten, Craig Levein has pledged.

The Northern Ireland international made the switch to Tannadice earlier this week in search of game-time.

McClelland has another season left on his contract after this one.

And, after he was ruled out of action for several months with an ankle injury, Levein wants to see the 22-year-old in action to allow him to make an informed decision on his longer-term future.

“Sam needs games so it’s a good move for him,” said the Saints boss.

“I haven’t been able to see him because he was injured when we came in and he’s only back on the grass training now.

“His first task is to get into the Dundee United team and after that, I’ll be able to watch him and see how he’s getting on.

“He won’t be forgotten about, it’s just he needs to be playing now.”

St Johnstone's Sam McClelland in action.
Lawrence Shankland and St Johnstone’s Sam McClelland in action. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, Saints face in-form Hearts on Wednesday night and will be without a key trio for the second game running.

“David (Keltjens) might make it,” said Levein. “He’s very close but we’ll just have to wait and see.

“But Dan (Phillips), Matty (Smith) and Liam (Gordon) are all out. We won’t be risking any of them.

“Muscle injuries are terrible – you can’t push it or they can end up suffering a tear and being out for a while, so it’s not worth it.

“It was a blow to lose the three of them for Ross County last weekend but credit to the lads who came in.”

In-form opponents

Hearts haven’t lost a match since the start of December.

“They’re the third best side in the country and look to be that by a distance right now,” said Levein.

“We know pretty much everything there is to know about them in terms of how they’ll want to play.

“What we need to do is be as good as we can be and hopefully that’s enough.

“I thought at Tynecastle we played well. We had some good passages of play and only went down narrowly.

“Our confidence is relatively high at the moment and not just because of the result at Ross County.

“We had a dip after the winter break but I can see we’re getting back to the levels we had before.

“I think we’ll improve as the weeks go on from here.”

