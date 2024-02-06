Sam McClelland: The centre-back Dundee United need and the game-time St Johnstone boss Craig Levein wants him to get

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam McClelland: The centre-back Dundee United need and the game-time St Johnstone boss Craig Levein wants him to get

The Northern Ireland international has moved to Tannadice on loan.

Sam McClelland battles for a high ball with Simon Murray.
Sam McClelland battles for a high ball with Simon Murray.
By Eric Nicolson

Dundee United’s search for a new centre-back is over, with St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland moving to Tannadice on loan until the end of the season.

Courier Sport assesses the qualities the Northern Ireland international will bring to Jim Goodwin’s promotion-chasing side and the benefits Saints should get from the temporary switch across Tayside.

The Tommy Wright seal of approval

Steven MacLean was in the market for a new centre-half in the summer and his old manager at McDiarmid Park, now in charge of the Northern Irish under-21s, proved to be a useful middle-man when it came to helping to persuade McClelland that this was the best career move for him.

Having been released by Chelsea, and with 30 loan appearances in League Two with Barrow under his belt, the then 21-year-old had plenty of other offers to consider in Scotland and England.

International pedigree

McClelland represented Northern Ireland at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level before playing for the full team at just 19.

He was a late substitute in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Ukraine.

McClelland wasn’t the only youngster to be given his first cap in that international break – Liverpool star Conor Bradley made his debut a few days earlier against Malta.

The Saints story so far

McClelland has played seven times for the Perth side, five of them starts.

He wasn’t part of any victories but Saints did draw on three occasions – one of those coming at Celtic Park.

McClelland, not blessed with raw pace, showed himself to be a powerful and vocal presence at the back, who had a good positional nose when balls were getting played into the penalty box.

St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland.

It was a tough start – he came into a team that had been dumped out of the League Cup in the group stage and featured a lot of new signings.

A training ground injury on Northern Ireland duty meant he was unavailable for what turned out to be MacLean’s last two games in charge of Saints.

The injury and the plan ahead

McClelland sustained a severe ankle sprain and needed surgery.

MacLean suspected it would keep him out until after the mid-season break and that has indeed proved to be the case.

A lot has changed at McDiarmid since then, of course.

In Craig Levein, McClelland has a new manager to impress.

Levein has told others they weren’t/aren’t in his long-term plans, but he believes that the most sensible scenario in this case is for the player to get game-time at a good level and then he can make a more informed judgment in the summer.

There has been plenty of interest in McClelland over the last few weeks but a Championship team trying to win a title feels like an ideal one for all parties.

Declan Gallagher has been out for a month and the player 10 years his junior is cut from the same cloth in terms of his skillset.

