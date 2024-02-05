Sam McClelland checks in at Dundee United as St Johnstone defender makes loan switch

Dundee United have snapped up defender Sam McClelland on loan from Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

McClelland, 22, joined the Saintees last summer on a two-year contract but has endured a frustrating maiden campaign in Scottish football.

The former Chelsea youngster, who has made seven appearances for the Perth side, suffered an ankle injury while on Northern Ireland under-21 duty last October.

Although he is now back to full fitness, immediate opportunities in Craig Levein’s line-up are likely to be scarce.

United, meanwhile, were keen to secure another centre-back following Ollie Denham’s return to Cardiff City – so the move for McClelland made sense for all parties.

He joins Declan Gallagher, Kevin Holt and Ross Graham in the defensive pool, while he has operated at right-back in the past.

As well as an elite apprenticeship at Stamford Bridge, McClelland enjoyed 30 appearances playing regularly with English League Two outfit Barrow last season.