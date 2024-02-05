Dundee United Sam McClelland checks in at Dundee United as St Johnstone defender makes loan switch United have been seeking defensive cover. By Alan Temple Updated February 5 2024, 5:32pm Updated February 5 2024, 5:32pm Share Sam McClelland checks in at Dundee United as St Johnstone defender makes loan switch Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4887187/sam-mcclelland-dundee-united-st-johnstone-loan/ Copy Link 0 comment Sam McClelland at Tannadice. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC Dundee United have snapped up defender Sam McClelland on loan from Tayside rivals St Johnstone. McClelland, 22, joined the Saintees last summer on a two-year contract but has endured a frustrating maiden campaign in Scottish football. The former Chelsea youngster, who has made seven appearances for the Perth side, suffered an ankle injury while on Northern Ireland under-21 duty last October. Although he is now back to full fitness, immediate opportunities in Craig Levein’s line-up are likely to be scarce. McClelland, right, battles Rangers’ Abdallah Sima. Image: SNS United, meanwhile, were keen to secure another centre-back following Ollie Denham’s return to Cardiff City – so the move for McClelland made sense for all parties. He joins Declan Gallagher, Kevin Holt and Ross Graham in the defensive pool, while he has operated at right-back in the past. As well as an elite apprenticeship at Stamford Bridge, McClelland enjoyed 30 appearances playing regularly with English League Two outfit Barrow last season.
