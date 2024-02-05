Sam McClelland checks in at Dundee United as St Johnstone defender makes loan switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam McClelland checks in at Dundee United as St Johnstone defender makes loan switch

United have been seeking defensive cover.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United new loan signing Sam McClelland at Tannadice.
Sam McClelland at Tannadice. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

Dundee United have snapped up defender Sam McClelland on loan from Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

McClelland, 22, joined the Saintees last summer on a two-year contract but has endured a frustrating maiden campaign in Scottish football.

The former Chelsea youngster, who has made seven appearances for the Perth side, suffered an ankle injury while on Northern Ireland under-21 duty last October.

Although he is now back to full fitness, immediate opportunities in Craig Levein’s line-up are likely to be scarce.

New Dundee United man Sam McClelland, right, battles Rangers' Abdallah Sima.
McClelland, right, battles Rangers’ Abdallah Sima. Image: SNS

United, meanwhile, were keen to secure another centre-back following Ollie Denham’s return to Cardiff City – so the move for McClelland made sense for all parties.

He joins Declan Gallagher, Kevin Holt and Ross Graham in the defensive pool, while he has operated at right-back in the past.

As well as an elite apprenticeship at Stamford Bridge, McClelland enjoyed 30 appearances playing regularly with English League Two outfit Barrow last season.

