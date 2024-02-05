Detailed planning bid for 50MW battery storage site near Montrose Basin

Detailed plans have been lodged with Angus Council for a battery storage plant close to Montrose Basin.

The Dun project would cover 3.69 hectares of farmland north west of the popular Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve.

It’s close to Bridge of Dun station operated by the Caledonian Railway.

Renewable Energy Systems lodged an initial proposal with the council in 2023.

It has now followed up the proposal of application notice with a full proposal setting out the details of the scheme.

Any application greater than 20MW is classed as major development.

The firm is the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, with 40 years of development and operation in the sector.

The system would store energy to supply the network during times of peak demand.

Plans for the Dun site include 32 battery storage container units, two substations and transformers.

RES will put grassed soil bunds around the site, as well as native planting, and install fencing and lighting/CCTV columns.

And a connection to the grid will be made through the Bridge of Dun electricity substation nearby.

The site is also close to the A-listed bridge over the South Esk which was badly damaged during Storm Babet and remains closed.

Access to the battery storage facility would be from the A935 Montrose to Brechin road.

Two public consultation events were held at Hillside in August and October.

RES say local feedback has led to changes in the detailed proposal.

Once built, the site would be controlled remotely.

Biodiversity gain

RES said: “It is understandable there will be some concerns with the proposed development’s sensitive receptors such as nearby residences.

“Nonetheless any impacts of the proposed development are considered to be minimal, with there being no significant impacts on heritage, noise, flood risk and ecology.

“No significant effects would occur to Montrose Basin or the South River Esk, or to bats, otter, water vole or birds.”

And environmental consultants suggest new planting around the site would bring a biodiversity gain.

“As only poor-quality arable land would be lost as part of the scheme, the creation of native scrub and meadow grassland as well as the enhancement of existing hedgerows would enhance the application site,” they say.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

Planners have set a deadline of late May for a decision on the RES plan.