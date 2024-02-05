Detailed planning bid for 50MW battery storage site near Montrose Basin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Detailed planning bid for 50MW battery storage site near Montrose Basin

The major energy development would occupy more than three hectares of farmland near the popular Montrose Basin nature reserve.

By Graham Brown
The Dun site looking east towards Montrose Basin.
The Dun site looking east towards Montrose Basin. Image: Google

Detailed plans have been lodged with Angus Council for a battery storage plant close to Montrose Basin.

The Dun project would cover 3.69 hectares of farmland north west of the popular Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve.

It’s close to Bridge of Dun station operated by the Caledonian Railway.

Renewable Energy Systems lodged an initial proposal with the council in 2023.

It has now followed up the proposal of application notice with a full proposal setting out the details of the scheme.

Any application greater than 20MW is classed as major development.

Dun battery storage site plan near Montrose.
The site looking westwards. Image: Google

The firm is the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, with 40 years of development and operation in the sector.

The system would store energy to supply the network during times of peak demand.

Plans for the Dun site include 32 battery storage container units, two substations and transformers.

RES will put grassed soil bunds around the site, as well as native planting, and install fencing and lighting/CCTV columns.

And a connection to the grid will be made through the Bridge of Dun electricity substation nearby.

The site is also close to the A-listed bridge over the South Esk which was badly damaged during Storm Babet and remains closed.

Access to the battery storage facility would be from the A935 Montrose to Brechin road.

Two public consultation events were held at Hillside in August and October.

RES say local feedback has led to changes in the detailed proposal.

Once built, the site would be controlled remotely.

Biodiversity gain

RES said: “It is understandable there will be some concerns with the proposed development’s sensitive receptors such as nearby residences.

“Nonetheless any impacts of the proposed development are considered to be minimal, with there being no significant impacts on heritage, noise, flood risk and ecology.

“No significant effects would occur to Montrose Basin or the South River Esk, or to bats, otter, water vole or birds.”

Montrose Basin.
Montrose Basin nature reserve is famed for its autumn influx of migrating geese. Image: Paul Reid

And environmental consultants suggest new planting around the site would bring a biodiversity gain.

“As only poor-quality arable land would be lost as part of the scheme, the creation of native scrub and meadow grassland as well as the enhancement of existing hedgerows would enhance the application site,” they say.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

Planners have set a deadline of late May for a decision on the RES plan.

Conversation