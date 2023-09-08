50MW battery storage plant bid for farmland near Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
50MW battery storage plant bid for farmland near Montrose

The energy project would be built near Caledonian Railway's Bridge of Dun station.

By Graham Brown
Looking east towards Montrose across the Dun site. Image: Google
Looking east towards Montrose across the Dun site. Image: Google

Plans have come forward for a battery storage project on 17 hectares of farmland near Montrose.

The submission of a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) is the first stage of the planning process for the site at Dunmill, Balwyllo.

It sits a few miles west of Montrose beside the A935 road to Brechin.

Hertfordshire-based Renewable Energy Systems has lodged the 49.9MW proposal.

The site lies around 300 metres north of the existing Bridge of Dun electricity substation.

It looks over Montrose basin and the town to the east.

Montrose battery energy story plant
The site sits to the south of Mill of Dun. Image: Google Maps

And it is also just north of Bridge of Dun station, part of the four-mile tourist attraction run by the award-winning Caledonian Railway.

Angus Council’s development standards committee will consider the PAN at their meeting next week.

Councillors will not make a decision on the application on Tuesday.

But since it is considered a major development it is an opportunity to identity issues they would like to see addressed in any full planning application which comes forward.

A public consultation event for the scheme is to take place in Hillside village hall in October.

Developers cannot bring forward a planning application within three months of a PAN being submitted.

Dun battery storage plant.
There is an existing electricity substation beside the site. Image: Google Maps

The scheme is one of several battery storage projects either consented or in the pipeline in Angus.

And the Dun site sits near the 40MW East Ballochy solar farm which received the green light from Angus councillors in 2020.

It was put forward by Scottish Power Renewables and also included a 10MW battery storage facility.

The project is understood to have been designed to power GSK’s Montrose plant but is yet to be developed.

