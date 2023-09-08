50MW battery storage plant bid for farmland near Montrose

Plans have come forward for a battery storage project on 17 hectares of farmland near Montrose.

The submission of a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) is the first stage of the planning process for the site at Dunmill, Balwyllo.

It sits a few miles west of Montrose beside the A935 road to Brechin.

Hertfordshire-based Renewable Energy Systems has lodged the 49.9MW proposal.

The site lies around 300 metres north of the existing Bridge of Dun electricity substation.

It looks over Montrose basin and the town to the east.

And it is also just north of Bridge of Dun station, part of the four-mile tourist attraction run by the award-winning Caledonian Railway.

Angus Council’s development standards committee will consider the PAN at their meeting next week.

Councillors will not make a decision on the application on Tuesday.

But since it is considered a major development it is an opportunity to identity issues they would like to see addressed in any full planning application which comes forward.

A public consultation event for the scheme is to take place in Hillside village hall in October.

Developers cannot bring forward a planning application within three months of a PAN being submitted.

The scheme is one of several battery storage projects either consented or in the pipeline in Angus.

And the Dun site sits near the 40MW East Ballochy solar farm which received the green light from Angus councillors in 2020.

It was put forward by Scottish Power Renewables and also included a 10MW battery storage facility.

The project is understood to have been designed to power GSK’s Montrose plant but is yet to be developed.