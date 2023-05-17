Plans lodged for three Angus battery plants capable of storing power for tens of thousands of homes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three separate bids for Angus battery plants capable of storing power for tens of thousands of homes have passed their first planning hurdle.

Proposal of Application Notices for farmland sites near Arbroath and in the Sidlaws went before the council’s development control committee on Tuesday.

Two of the bids are for facilities of around 50 Megawatt capacity.

They hold energy from renewable sources such as wind or solar power to be fed back into the grid when required.

A PAN is the first stage of the planning process for major applications.

Where are the latest applications?

Arbroath

Applicant: OPDE UK Ltd

Site: Prime agricultural land 150m south of Annfield Cottage, Brax, west of the town.

Battery storage site capacity not specified.

Two public consultation events planned at Webster Theatre, Arbroath or a similar accessible location.

A project website will be set up and a letter drop carried out for properties within 500m of the site.

Birkhill

Applicant: Mabbett Planning and Design

Site: Prime agricultural land 200m west of Templeton Farm, Birkhill.

Proposal: Energy storage system up to 49.9MW with associated works.

Two public consultation events to be held at Birkhill Hall and a project website will be set up.

Tealing

Applicant: LoganPM Ltd

Site: 3.8 hectares of agricultural land at Moatmill Bridge, Tealing.

Proposal: Storage facility up to 50MW, equipment compound, fencing, security cameras, new belt of native trees and landscaping on land at Moatmill Bridge.

Two public consultation events to be held at Tealing Hall.

Planning applications for major developments cannot be submitted within 12 weeks of a PAN being lodged.

Angus officials highlighted the sort of issues which are likely to be important factors in determining the three bids.

Those include:

Locational justification

Soil quality, farm viability and potential land contamination

Landscape and visual impact, including cumulative impact

Residential and recreational amenity impact

Ecological impact, including disturbance, displacement and habitat loss and/or opportunities for habitat improvement

Built and cultural heritage impacts

Infrastructure, including the public road network and specifically the trunk road network

Flood risk

Electricity transmission arrangements

Site decommissioning and restoration

Contribution to energy generation targets.

Detailed applications are expected to come before the council in due course.

Do battery plants already exist in Angus?

A site on the edge of Arbroath was one of the first battery storage developments approved in the district.

Since then a number of applications have come forward.

Those include a 50MW scheme at Whitehills on the outskirts of Forfar.

It received the green light from councillors in 2021 in the face of strong local objection, but is yet to progress.

And plans for an 80MW plant near Kellas were lodged with the authority last year.