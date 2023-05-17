Past Times David Bowie in Dundee: Rare colour pictures of epic 1973 Ziggy Stardust gig These rarely-seen colour photographs capture a performance from Bowie that is generally only seen in black and white. Graeme Strachan reports. Graeme Strachan May 17, 2023, 6.00am Share David Bowie in Dundee: Rare colour pictures of epic 1973 Ziggy Stardust gig Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/past-times/4396006/david-bowie-dundee-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment David Bowie's performance at the Caird Hall in 1973 will never be forgotten. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation