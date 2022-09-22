Angus Council not opposed to £40 million 80 megawatt battery storage plant for Duntrune farmland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus Council will not stand in the way of a £40 million battery storage plant near the border with Dundee capable of holding enough power to supply 35,000 homes a year.

The 80 megawatt proposal would be the largest of its kind in the county.

Proposals for the site near Duntrune first emerged earlier this year.

A second phase of the multi-million pound development involves the creation of a solar farm on land north east of Gagie Home Farm.

The major development north of Kellas is the hands of Scottish Government planning officials.

It could take until 2026 before the bid is determined.

But Angus Council planning officials say they will not be lodging any formal objection to the project as a statutory consultee.

The latest development in the BESS plan comes as Scottish Ministers overturned Angus Council’s refusal of a major solar farm at Berryhill, near Piperdam.

Who is behind the plan and what does battery storage involve?

Sirius EcoDev (Tealing) is the company bidding to build the battery energy storage system (BESS).

It would capture excess wind and solar power and store it in banks of batteries on the Angus farmland.

The electricity is then transferred back to the grid for supply when required.

Project consultants AE Associates say it is aimed primarily at renewables, which tend to fluctuate.

But a BESS can take any excess energy.

Other battery plants are either operational or awaiting construction in Angus.

Those include one on the northern edge of Arbroath.

And last year councillors gave the green light to a 50MW storage site just outside Forfar.

Local objectors fought the Whitehills plan over fears including the environmental impact and potential fire risk.

Why was the location chosen?

The site sits six miles north of Dundee and covers nearly five acres of grade three farmland.

AE Associates say its proximity to the pylon infrastructure in the area was a key factor.

That helps BESS developers minimise transmission losses and the impact on the local environment.

“Phase 1 of the development alone will as a minimum store and supply 116,800,000 kWh of electricity per year,” say the consultants.

“In renewable generation terms this equates to 33,000 CO2 metric tonnes saved annually, and the availability to provide electricity to over 33,000 homes every year.

“This is a valuable contribution and cannot be overlooked.”

The development will consist of 32 battery storage units, 32 invertors, 16 transformers, 4 132/33kV transformers, substations and a control room.

AE Associates add: “The highest levels of environmental protection and development design will be ensured to protect residential, landscape and visual amenity and the natural and cultural environment.”

Once built, it would be remotely operated.

A second phase involves the creation of a solar farm.

The developers say that will include the creation of wildlife corridors where walkers, cyclists and riders can enjoy the local environment.

They plan to add a dog walking area and playpark for residents in nearby Duntrune.

Two virtual community consultations were held last year.

Plans for the solar farm have yet to be submitted.