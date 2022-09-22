Angus Council not opposed to £40 million 80 megawatt battery storage plant for Duntrune farmland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus Council not opposed to £40 million 80 megawatt battery storage plant for Duntrune farmland

By Graham Brown
September 22 2022, 5.56am Updated: September 22 2022, 10.39am
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock

Angus Council will not stand in the way of a £40 million battery storage plant near the border with Dundee capable of holding enough power to supply 35,000 homes a year.

The 80 megawatt proposal would be the largest of its kind in the county.

Proposals for the site near Duntrune first emerged earlier this year.

A second phase of the multi-million pound development involves the creation of a solar farm on land north east of Gagie Home Farm.

Banks of batteries would be sited on farmland near Kellas.
Banks of batteries would be sited on farmland near Kellas.

The major development north of Kellas is the hands of Scottish Government planning officials.

It could take until 2026 before the bid is determined.

But Angus Council planning officials say they will not be lodging any formal objection to the project as a statutory consultee.

The latest development in the BESS plan comes as Scottish Ministers overturned Angus Council’s refusal of a major solar farm at Berryhill, near Piperdam.

Who is behind the plan and what does battery storage involve?

Sirius EcoDev (Tealing) is the company bidding to build the battery energy storage system (BESS).

It would capture excess wind and solar power and store it in banks of batteries on the Angus farmland.

The electricity is then transferred back to the grid for supply when required.

Project consultants AE Associates say it is aimed primarily at renewables, which tend to fluctuate.

But a BESS can take any excess energy.

Other battery plants are either operational or awaiting construction in Angus.

Those include one on the northern edge of Arbroath.

And last year councillors gave the green light to a 50MW storage site just outside Forfar.

Local objectors fought the Whitehills plan over fears including the environmental impact and potential fire risk.

Why was the location chosen?

The site sits six miles north of Dundee and covers nearly five acres of grade three farmland.

AE Associates say its proximity to the pylon infrastructure in the area was a key factor.

That helps BESS developers minimise transmission losses and the impact on the local environment.

“Phase 1 of the development alone will as a minimum store and supply 116,800,000 kWh of electricity per year,” say the consultants.

The site sits east of Tealing and around six miles north of Dundee.
The site sits east of Tealing and around six miles north of Dundee. Supplied by AE Associates.

“In renewable generation terms this equates to 33,000 CO2 metric tonnes saved annually, and the availability to provide electricity to over 33,000 homes every year.

“This is a valuable contribution and cannot be overlooked.”

The development will consist of 32 battery storage units, 32 invertors, 16 transformers, 4 132/33kV transformers, substations and a control room.

AE Associates add: “The highest levels of environmental protection and development design will be ensured to protect residential, landscape and visual amenity and the natural and cultural environment.”

An impression of how the Gagie battery storage plan proposal would look.
An impression of the screened site looking north west towards the Sidlaws. Supplied by AE Associates.

Once built, it would be remotely operated.

A second phase involves the creation of a solar farm.

The developers say that will include the creation of wildlife corridors where walkers, cyclists and riders can enjoy the local environment.

They plan to add a dog walking area and playpark for residents in nearby Duntrune.

Two virtual community consultations were held last year.

Plans for the solar farm have yet to be submitted.

Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
