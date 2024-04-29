Do YOU have what it takes to lead Arbroath’s ten-year £20m transformation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Do YOU have what it takes to lead Arbroath’s ten-year £20m transformation?

Arbroath was the only Angus burgh to secure funding from the Long Term Plan for Towns announcement in the Chancellor's spring budget and will set up a town board to invest the money in a range of projects.

By Graham Brown
Could the famous Arbroath Smokie benefit from the town fund? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Could the famous Arbroath Smokie benefit from the town fund? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The search is beginning for the figurehead of a new Arbroath town board which will decide how to spend £20 million of levelling up cash in the next decade.

Arbroath was the only Angus burgh included in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s UK-wide £200m Long Term Plan for Towns fund announcement in this year’s budget.

The windfall has been described as a “once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to think big and outside the box.

75% of the fund will be be used to deliver capital projects.

Arbroath harbour on a sunny day.
Arbroath marina. Image: Paul Reid

And the key driver is that spending decisions will be controlled by a new town board.

It will be made up of local community leaders and employers.

So the quest is starting to find a community champion to chair the body.

Elected figures such as MPs, MSPs, councillors or community councillors can sit on the board, but are barred from taking the chairperson’s role.

Angus Council will be the administrator of the fund.

It says that given the importance of their role, the chair should be someone who already holds a prominent role within Arbroath such as:

  • a member of a local charitable organisation
  • a philanthropist
  •  the head of the further education college
  •  a director for the NHS Board or Trust
  •  a director of a football club

Members of the board should already be involved in local groups and organisations.

They could come from:

  • Community partners, such as community groups, faith groups and local charities
  • Local businesses and social enterprises
  • Key cultural, arts, heritage, and sporting organisations
  • Public sector agencies such as schools or police
  • Local elected members including councillors and community councillors

How can you find out more about the town board?

Angus Council will be hosting in-person and online events to share details of the fund and fully explain what the roles entail.

In person:
Webster Theatre, Arbroath Wednesday May 8.

Two sessions: 4:30 – 5:30pm and 6:30 – 7:30pm.

Attend on the day, no need to register.

Online

Teams call Monday May 13 12 noon – 1pm

Register by emailing arbroathltpt@angus.gov.uk to be sent a link

‘Once-in-a-generation’ opportunity

Angus Council communities convener Councillor Mark McDonald says it is a unique opportunity to be part of something big.

“This is another exciting project which will help Arbroath secure its future as a vibrant, sustainable town,” he said.

“This kind of funding is transformational.

Carnoustie Councillor Mark McDonald.
Angus communities committee convener Mark McDonald has made a rallying call for the new town board. Image: Supplied

“I would encourage local, community-minded people to come forward and really grasp this opportunity to think big, and outside the box.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation chance to build an ambitious future for Angus’ biggest town.”

Conversation