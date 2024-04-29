Do YOU have what it takes to lead Arbroath’s ten-year £20m transformation?

The search is beginning for the figurehead of a new Arbroath town board which will decide how to spend £20 million of levelling up cash in the next decade.

Arbroath was the only Angus burgh included in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s UK-wide £200m Long Term Plan for Towns fund announcement in this year’s budget.

The windfall has been described as a “once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to think big and outside the box.

75% of the fund will be be used to deliver capital projects.

And the key driver is that spending decisions will be controlled by a new town board.

It will be made up of local community leaders and employers.

So the quest is starting to find a community champion to chair the body.

Elected figures such as MPs, MSPs, councillors or community councillors can sit on the board, but are barred from taking the chairperson’s role.

Angus Council will be the administrator of the fund.

It says that given the importance of their role, the chair should be someone who already holds a prominent role within Arbroath such as:

a member of a local charitable organisation

a philanthropist

the head of the further education college

a director for the NHS Board or Trust

a director of a football club

Members of the board should already be involved in local groups and organisations.

They could come from:

Community partners, such as community groups, faith groups and local charities

Local businesses and social enterprises

Key cultural, arts, heritage, and sporting organisations

Public sector agencies such as schools or police

Local elected members including councillors and community councillors

How can you find out more about the town board?

Angus Council will be hosting in-person and online events to share details of the fund and fully explain what the roles entail.

In person:

Webster Theatre, Arbroath Wednesday May 8.

Two sessions: 4:30 – 5:30pm and 6:30 – 7:30pm.

Attend on the day, no need to register.

Online

Teams call Monday May 13 12 noon – 1pm

Register by emailing arbroathltpt@angus.gov.uk to be sent a link

‘Once-in-a-generation’ opportunity

Angus Council communities convener Councillor Mark McDonald says it is a unique opportunity to be part of something big.

“This is another exciting project which will help Arbroath secure its future as a vibrant, sustainable town,” he said.

“This kind of funding is transformational.

“I would encourage local, community-minded people to come forward and really grasp this opportunity to think big, and outside the box.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation chance to build an ambitious future for Angus’ biggest town.”