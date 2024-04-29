4 Dundee talking points from Celtic display as stats show big improvements at BOTH ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee talking points from Celtic display as stats show big improvements at BOTH ends

The Dark Blues pushed the league leaders all the way but were beaten at Dens Park.

Bakayoko gets in behind the Celtic defence before the flag goes up. Image: SNS
Dundee gave league leaders Celtic a fright at Dens Park. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee went toe-to-toe with Celtic on Sunday – how often has that been said in recent years?

The gulf between the clubs has been gargantuan, just look at the scoreline in their previous meeting.

However, the difference in the Dark Blues between that 7-1 mullering and this display was almost as big.

They looked every inch a top-six side and feel hard-done-by that they couldn’t force a late equaliser.

This is a Dundee side that have come on leaps and bounds in recent weeks.

Michael Mellon heads wide in stoppage time as Dundee pushed for an equaliser against Celtic. Image: SNS
And sent their fans home thinking of better times yet to come.

Courier Sport was at Dens Park to analyse all the action.

Chances

In their three previous meetings, Dundee hadn’t laid a glove on Celtic.

They’d conceded 13 goals and only scored one of their own when they were already 7-0 down at Parkhead.

The Dark Blues had managed just four shots on target in all three of those previous matches – they had six in this one match alone.

This was a marked difference and saw a second half with Celtic pushed back and defending their own box.

Set-piece after set-piece caused problems for the visitors with Owen Dodgson’s dead ball delivery a real asset and Aaron Donnelly’s long throw too.

Bakayoko shoots straight at Joe Hart as a first-half chance goes begging for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Defensively, too, there was an assuredness that had been absent earlier in the campaign.

The last time Celtic came to Dens Park they managed 38 shots on goal. That’s not a typo. Yes, 38.

The other games saw 17 in the 7-1 and 19 in the 3-0 at Parkhead.

This time they restricted the Hoops to 13.

Dundee may not have come away with any points. Clearly, though, they were much, much more competitive.

No Shaughnessy, no Beck, no bother

Much more competitive despite missing two of their most important players this season.

This was the first match all season that Joe Shaughnessy hadn’t started.

Clearly he won’t be back available for some time as he prepares for cruciate ligament surgery.

Owen Beck, meanwhile, has been out of the team for a while now but remains a big absence.

Dundee FC defenders Antonio Portales and Ricki Lamie celebrate.
Antonio Portales and Ricki Lamie were central defensive partners on Sunday. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty, though, has constructed a squad that can cope with big players missing.

Antonio Portales and Ricki Lamie performed very well throughout, though both would rather not see Celtic’s second goal again.

Dodgson, meanwhile, is showing there is another Owen who can shine at left-back in dark blue.

Similar to the Rangers performance recently, the Burnley youngster had a tricky start against Celtic but grew into the contest.

And, second half, his quality from set-pieces created havoc in the Celtic defence.

Celtic stat?

Tony Docherty threw out a stat in his post-match press conference that Celtic hadn’t faced as many shots on target previously this season.

Was that the case?

The Dark Blues had six shots on target in the 90 minutes.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty took his place in the stand due to suspension. Image: SNS

That has been bettered twice this term – by Feyenoord (8) and Atletico Madrid (12) in the Champions League.

But hasn’t been bettered in the Premiership.

It has, though, been equalled – Kilmarnock and Hearts have both managed six on target twice each this season.

Rangers haven’t.

Next

It is as-you-were in the race for fifth place after St Mirren also tasted defeat at home to one of the Old Firm.

Dundee beat St Mirren 4-0 on their last meeting at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Like Dundee, they had plenty of positives to take from their defeat to Rangers.

All eyes now, though, are on the meeting between the two sides next weekend.

Dundee v St Mirren at Dens Park promises to be the biggest match of the season.

The Dark Blues will go into that one feeling pretty good about themselves.

Bring on Saturday.

