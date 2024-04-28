Dundee 1-2 Celtic: Player ratings and star man as dogged Dee push league leaders all the way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee 1-2 Celtic: Player ratings and star man as dogged Dee push league leaders all the way

A double from James Forrest gave the visitors the points at Dens Park.

By George Cran
A dogged Dundee performance pushed Premiership leaders Celtic all the way at Dens Park.

James Forrest’s double saw the three points head to Parkhead as the post-split fixtures got under way.

The Dark Blues, though, fought back in an improved second-half performance with Antonio Portales’ deflected effort on 74 minutes making it a nervy ending for the visitors.

However, there would be no late equaliser to dent the Hoops’ title hopes with the 2-1 defeat seeing the Dark Blues remain in sixth spot in the top-flight table.

First half

Dundee’s first match of the season without Joe Shaughnessy in the starting XI saw two changes, both enforced.

Shaughnessy is out for an extended period with an ACL injury while Lyall Cameron had picked up a slight hamstring injury in midweek and there was no risk taken with him.

That saw Antonio Portales take a place in the backline while Josh Mulligan came into midfield.

A third absence was manager Tony Docherty with suspension meaning he had to take a seat in the stand rather than in the dugout.

Celtic started strong and Dundee had to weather an early storm with Jon McCracken at his best to keep the visitors out.

He was called on four times in the opening stages as the home side held on.

Reo Hatate then put a presentable opportunity wide before Dundee started to make some in-roads at the other end.

Their best chance of the half saw Owen Dodgson swing in an enticing ball to the back post but Amadou Bakayoko couldn’t get the power required to beat Joe Hart.

Shortly afterwards, though, it was 1-0. The ball flicked up off Kyogo and into the stride of Forrest 20 yards out and the winger fired an unstoppable volley beyond McCracken and into the far corner.

Dundee would manage some long range efforts from Luke McCowan and Bakayoko but went in at the break with work to do to get back into the game.

Second half

The Dark Blues set about doing just that early in the second half and had Celtic under real pressure from set-pieces.

Dodgson corner deliveries were proving a real menace for the Hoops bringing encouragement from the home crowd.

The best of these saw Jordan McGhee head straight at Hart shortly before the visitors went two up.

Dundee were showing confidence but that proved their downfall on 67 minutes as they were caught over-playing on the edge of their own area.

Portales gave it away and Forrest was in to finish with ease.

Hatate would then hit the post but finally a goal came from a Dodgson corner on 74 minutes.

Portales hit the ball goalwards and the shot beat Hart via Adam Idah’s boot.

Immediately, Dundee switched to 3-5-2 with Aaron Donnelly introduced and it was nervy times for the league leaders.

Nails were being bitten in the away end every time the Dark Blues lined up a set-piece or Donnelly launched a long-throw into the area.

A stoppage time header from sub Michael Mellon, though, drifted wide as chances of a late equaliser faded.

The full-time whistle was met by a huge cheer from the away end, through relief as much as anything, after being pushed all the way by Dundee.

Star Man: Owen Dodgson

The on-loan Burnley man put in another strong performance at left back.

But what set him apart from his team-mates was the quality of delivery from corners, particularly from the right-hand side.

A real asset that was missed when he went off in the closing stages.

Player Ratings

Dundee FC: McCracken 7; McGhee 6, Portales 6, Lamie 6, Dodgson 7 (Mellon 86); Boateng 6 (Robertson 68), Sylla 7; Mulligan 6 (Donnelly 75), McCowan 7, Tiffoney 6 (Costelloe 68’); Bakayoko 7.

Subs not used: Sharp, Astley, Main, Robinson, Howley.

Celtic: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor (Iwata 62), Hatate, Kuhn, Kyogo (Idah 62), Forrest (Palma 72).

Subs not used: Bain, Yang, Nawrocki, Bernardo, Kelly, Ralston.

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 9,120

Conversation