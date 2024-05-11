Hearts 3-0 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as Dee suffer costly defeat in the capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hearts 3-0 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as Dee suffer costly defeat in the capital

The Dark Blues were swept aside in the end as sunshine beat down on Tynecastle.

By George Cran
Kenneth Vargas makes it 1-0 to Hearts in the first half against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Kenneth Vargas makes it 1-0 to Hearts in the first half against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee’s lingering hopes of European football next season suffered another blow after a 3-0 defeat at Hearts.

The Jambos were already guaranteed a third-place finish ahead of kick-off but there was no let-up from Steven Naismith’s men.

A Kenneth Vargas strike in the first half was added to by Alan Forrest after the break before Lawrence Shankland netted his 30th of the season in the closing minutes as Dundee threw bodies forward.

First half

Tony Docherty rang the changes after the dismal defeat to St Mirren and there was more purpose about the Dee start than against the Buddies.

Temperatures were punishing, though, as the scorching sun beat down on the Tynecastle pitch.

A drinks break halfway through the half and a stoppage to clear beachballs from the pitch were not a usual sight in Scottish football.

The big screen at Tynecastle showed the VAR penalty decision. Image: SNS
The big screen at Tynecastle showed the VAR penalty decision. Image: SNS

Ryan Astley, too, was an unusual sight in a Dundee shirt but he started strongly as he denied Hearts an early chance. He was making his first start for the club after replacing Ricki Lamie in the line-up.

Jon McCracken then pushed a Vargas header over as the home side enjoyed the better of the chances.

The Dee had moments of their own but without testing Craig Gordon.

Nick Walsh points to the spot before over-ruling the penalty for Dundee. Image: SNS
Nick Walsh points to the spot before over-ruling the penalty for Dundee. Image: SNS

But they were caught out on 35 minutes as Hearts found Barrie Mckay inside the area and he crossed for Vargas to knock home at the far post.

Dundee thought they had a spot-kick on 41 minutes when Nick Walsh pointed to the spot. A trip to the monitor, however, saw the referee change his decision on the ball striking Stephen Kingsley on the arm.

That saw the Dark Blues go in at the break a goal behind to hear news that St Mirren were also losing.

Second half

But the result in Paisley was irrelevant if Dundee couldn’t win this game.

And it got much harder on 53 minutes after giving away a poor goal.

Owen Dodgson tried to play offside as Hearts broke but the timing was wrong and Forrest scurried in behind. McCracken came out but ended up in no man’s land as the Hearts winger nipped past him and knocked the ball into the empty net.

Alan Forrest
Forrest cuts through the Dundee defence to finish. Image: SNS

Luke McCowan then stung the hands of Gordon before the Scotland veteran denied Dodgson with a fine save at his back post.

Sub Ryan Howley put one past the post and Mellon saw a couple of efforts fly wide as Dundee pushed to get back into the game.

But there was no way past Gordon before Shankland sealed the points on 89 minutes as the Dee threw men forward.

The Dark Blues remain five points behind St Mirren after they were defeated by Kilmarnock.

Nothing but victory at Rangers on Tuesday will now do if Dundee are to have any chance of catching the Buddies.

Player Ratings

Hearts: Gordon; Lembikisa (Sibbick 62’), Kingsley, Rowles, Cochrane; Forrest (Oda 71’), Devlin (Denholm 71’), Baningime, McKay (Fraser 79’); Vargas (Wilson 62’), Shankland.

Subs not used: Clark, Kent, Grant, Tagawa.

Dundee FC: McCracken 5, Astley 6, Portales 6, Donnelly 6, McGhee 5 (Howley 46, 5), Dodgson 5 (Costelloe 68), Boateng 6 (Mulligan 78), McCowan 6, Cameron 6 (Main 83), Mellon 6, Bakayoko 6.

Subs not used: Sharp, Tiffoney, Robinson, Robertson, Sylla.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 18,757

