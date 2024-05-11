Hearts 3-0 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as Dee suffer costly defeat in the capital

Dundee’s lingering hopes of European football next season suffered another blow after a 3-0 defeat at Hearts.

The Jambos were already guaranteed a third-place finish ahead of kick-off but there was no let-up from Steven Naismith’s men.

A Kenneth Vargas strike in the first half was added to by Alan Forrest after the break before Lawrence Shankland netted his 30th of the season in the closing minutes as Dundee threw bodies forward.

First half

Tony Docherty rang the changes after the dismal defeat to St Mirren and there was more purpose about the Dee start than against the Buddies.

Temperatures were punishing, though, as the scorching sun beat down on the Tynecastle pitch.

A drinks break halfway through the half and a stoppage to clear beachballs from the pitch were not a usual sight in Scottish football.

Ryan Astley, too, was an unusual sight in a Dundee shirt but he started strongly as he denied Hearts an early chance. He was making his first start for the club after replacing Ricki Lamie in the line-up.

Jon McCracken then pushed a Vargas header over as the home side enjoyed the better of the chances.

The Dee had moments of their own but without testing Craig Gordon.

But they were caught out on 35 minutes as Hearts found Barrie Mckay inside the area and he crossed for Vargas to knock home at the far post.

Dundee thought they had a spot-kick on 41 minutes when Nick Walsh pointed to the spot. A trip to the monitor, however, saw the referee change his decision on the ball striking Stephen Kingsley on the arm.

That saw the Dark Blues go in at the break a goal behind to hear news that St Mirren were also losing.

Second half

But the result in Paisley was irrelevant if Dundee couldn’t win this game.

And it got much harder on 53 minutes after giving away a poor goal.

Owen Dodgson tried to play offside as Hearts broke but the timing was wrong and Forrest scurried in behind. McCracken came out but ended up in no man’s land as the Hearts winger nipped past him and knocked the ball into the empty net.

Luke McCowan then stung the hands of Gordon before the Scotland veteran denied Dodgson with a fine save at his back post.

Sub Ryan Howley put one past the post and Mellon saw a couple of efforts fly wide as Dundee pushed to get back into the game.

But there was no way past Gordon before Shankland sealed the points on 89 minutes as the Dee threw men forward.

The Dark Blues remain five points behind St Mirren after they were defeated by Kilmarnock.

Nothing but victory at Rangers on Tuesday will now do if Dundee are to have any chance of catching the Buddies.

Player Ratings

Hearts: Gordon; Lembikisa (Sibbick 62’), Kingsley, Rowles, Cochrane; Forrest (Oda 71’), Devlin (Denholm 71’), Baningime, McKay (Fraser 79’); Vargas (Wilson 62’), Shankland.

Subs not used: Clark, Kent, Grant, Tagawa.

Dundee FC: McCracken 5, Astley 6, Portales 6, Donnelly 6, McGhee 5 (Howley 46, 5), Dodgson 5 (Costelloe 68), Boateng 6 (Mulligan 78), McCowan 6, Cameron 6 (Main 83), Mellon 6, Bakayoko 6.

Subs not used: Sharp, Tiffoney, Robinson, Robertson, Sylla.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 18,757