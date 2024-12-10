Dundee boss Tony Docherty plans to make the most of ‘crazy’ schedule ahead of festive fixture flurry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty plans to make the most of ‘crazy’ schedule ahead of festive fixture flurry

The Dark Blues are without a game this weekend before a glut of fixtures through into the new year.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty says the fixture schedule this season is “crazy” as the Dark Blues head for their fourth free weekend in the past three months.

After three international breaks, this weekend’s League Cup Final has seen Dundee’s clash with Celtic postponed until the new year.

And means the Dens Park side have the opportunity to put their feet up while others are in Premiership action.

However, Docherty insists there will be no taking it easy over the next fortnight or so as he bids to right the wrongs of the defeat at Hearts.

Shankland scores against Dundee
Dundee lost to Hearts at the weekend. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee were poor in the 2-0 loss at Tynecastle and the Dens gaffer plans to put his players through their paces to prepare for a very busy festive period.

Crazy

Their next fixture is at Rangers on December 21 to kick off a run of seven matches in 25 days.

“It’s been a strange season,” Docherty said.

“I don’t understand the way the fixtures have come about. There have been too many breaks.

“And then all of a sudden you play four games in seven days or whatever.

“It’s crazy. You know, it really has to be looked at.

Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron celebrate
Dundee have been in fine form of late. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“But now we’ll do that again.

“We’ve done it all season. When we’ve had a break we’ve used the time properly.

“We’ve analysed the performances and we’ve come back stronger from it and I expect us to do that again.

“We have got a disappointed group and a really frustrated staff because I don’t think we gave a great account of ourselves [at Hearts].

“I’ve got to stress, in the first half. First half, we didn’t give ourselves a chance to win the game. Second half, we did.”

“But I can’t be too critical. The players have put us in a brilliant position with a good run of form up to Saturday.

“We’ll look at it, we’ll address it as a group and we’ll come back stronger from it.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee players dismayed after defeat at Aberdeen last time out. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Why another mid-season break is perfectly timed for Dundee
Jordan McGhee skippered Dundee at his former club Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Jordan McGhee refuses to make excuses for Dundee's dismal Hearts show as he vows…
Hearts celebrate
3 Dundee talking points from Hearts: Poor day but silver lining on Tynecastle cloud…
Tony Docherty at Hearts
Tony Docherty picks out key failing for Dundee in defeat at Hearts as he…
3
Scott Tiffoney during Dundee's open training session at Dens Park. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Scott Tiffoney lifts lid on anger that fuelled return to Dundee team
3
Tony Docherty
Dundee 'confident not complacent' insists Tony Docherty as boss reveals challenge to players ahead…
Hearts struggled to get to grips with Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee at Hearts: Team news and who is the referee for Tynecastle tussle?
The ticket office at Dens Park. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee FC website crashes as fans rush to secure New Year derby tickets
Simon Murray gets the better of Ross Graham. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash picked for live TV as date for showdown revealed
Tony Docherty with Scott Tiffoney after full-time in the derby. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says 'I want a headache' as he praises Scott Tiffoney's…

Conversation