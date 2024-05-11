Tony Docherty blasts VAR decision to overturn Dundee penalty as he provides Jordan McGhee fitness update

Dundee boss Tony Docherty slammed Nick Walsh’s VAR decision to overturn a first-half penalty at Hearts.

The Jambos ran out 3-0 winners in the end but despite the scoreline the Dens boss was pleased with the overall performance from his side.

Hearts took the lead through Kenneth Vargas in the first half before a Lyall Cameron shot hit Stephen Kingsley on the arm in the home box.

Referee Walsh wasted no time in pointing to the spot but he was sent to the monitor to review the decision.

And, after a wait, he changed his mind.

Docherty was furious at that decision and pointed to a penalty won by Hearts at Dens Park in February via VAR for a Lee Ashcroft handball as further fuel to his ire.

I was really pleased with the team performance and I don’t think it is a 3-0 game,” Docherty said.

“We went toe-to-toe with them but I think we made two mistakes.

“To me the pivotal moment in the game was the decision not to give the penalty kick. I’m perplexed at that.

“If you look at the fixture at Dens, there is an identical situation where the ball strikes Lee Ashcroft on the hand and that penalty is given.

“That’s where the frustration comes. It is 1-0 and we have done very well, I’m pleased and I’m confident Luke McCowan goes and scores that penalty.

“Then it’s game on.

“It has been too many times when decisions have gone against us and the inconsistency frustrates not just me, but every football manager.”

‘Why is one a penalty and the other not?’

Asked if he got an explanation from the officials, Docherty replied: “No, I got nothing. I was right behind it and when he gave it, I thought it was a penalty kick.

“The arm is out.

“I don’t think the camera angles are clear from what I’ve seen.

“For such a pivotal decision in a game at 1-0 you need to be sure.

“I can only base it on experience from the identical situation at Dens.

“Why is one a penalty and the other is not?

“The referee is on the pitch, he smells it, he feels it. Everyone in our dugout thinks it’s a penalty kick.

“We’re re-refereeing the game.”

Responsibility

He added: “There’s so much riding on that, with Kilmarnock having a good result.

“If we win that game and I’m not saying it allows us to win the game – I’m not saying that at all – but it gives us an opportunity.

“It puts the game at 1-1 and we’d have been in a good position.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get it and then we lost a second goal which, as manager and players, was our fault.

“I hold my hand up for that, and we lost a third goal because we went for it, and I accept the culpability for that but I would like others to accept responsibility.”

McGhee

The defeat sees Dundee five points behind St Mirren with two games to go, meaning back-to-back victories over Rangers and Kilmarnock are required to have any chance of European football next season.

The Dark Blues may be without Jordan McGhee for the trip to Ibrox on Tuesday after he was forced off at half-time.

“Jordan had a stomach bug that he never actually knew about until five minutes before the game,” Docherty revealed.

“He came off the pitch halfway through the first half (immediately after Hearts’ first goal) so we had to replace him.

“We’ll need to make sure he stays away from the rest of the players with the game being on Tuesday night.”