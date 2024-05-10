Second award nominations are ‘reinforcement’ for Dundee boss Tony Docherty as he talks budget boost for summer transfer plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second award nominations are ‘reinforcement’ for Dundee boss Tony Docherty as he talks budget boost for summer transfer plans

Docherty insists this season isn't finished yet as he plots victory at Hearts.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty says his and Lyall Cameron’s second award nominations reinforce the good work done at Dundee this season.

Work he is already aiming to build on for the next campaign, despite still having three big games to go this term.

The Dark Blues can still overhaul St Mirren in fifth place, though it looks an uphill struggle after losing to the Buddies last time out.

They travel to Hearts this weekend knowing victory will be needed to give any hope of moving up the Premiership table.

Dundee aim to respond after defeat to St Mirren last time out. Image: Shutterstock

However, they received a big reminder of how well they have performed consistently throughout the season after Docherty and Cameron earned another end-of-season award nomination.

Award nomination is reinforcement says Tony Docherty

Docherty is in the four-man shortlist for Scottish Football Writer’s Association Manager of the Year while Cameron is up for the Young Player of the Year award.

“I’m absolutely delighted. Any individual award is a collective effort and as much as it’s awarded to me it’s attributed to my staff and my players,” Docherty said.

“It’s a reinforcement of the good work that’s been going on at the football club all season.

Lyall Cameron scored on Dundee’s last trip to Hearts. Image: SNS

“I’m deeply honoured and privileged as I was for the PFA and I’m very grateful.

“It’s brilliant for Lyall, too. Full credit to him and I was disappointed he didn’t win the PFA award.

“He has improved in so many areas of his game, in and out of play.

“He deserves the plaudits because he is a brilliant talent.”

‘Not standing still’

Focus on the training pitch this week has all been about working on a way to topple the Jambos.

However, it’s not the only work going on right now – summer recruitment is already building for next season.

Courier Sport revealed this week that Bruce Anderson was a player Dundee were keen to add to their ranks for next season.

But he won’t be the only target in mind.

Bruce Anderson is on a list of targets for Dundee this summer. Image: Shutterstock

“Recruitment is constant and you are constantly planning for at least two windows in advance,” Docherty said.

“We’re not standing still.

“We had a robust approach to recruitment this season and in particular the summer window. We supplemented things in January and I felt we had a good window there as well.

“It is just about making sure we continue that pattern.

“We know what we need.

“It is not just about recruiting footballers, it is about recruiting the right types. It is about filling your dressing-room with good footballers but also good people who inspire others and take leadership qualities on.

“The right types that will take on your message.

“We are in the process of doing that at the minute.”

Budget boost for Dundee

The success of this season has helped the coffers, too.

Finishing in the top six brings extra prize money from the SPFL. Last season, sixth place earned Motherwell just shy of £1.8 million for their league finish.

Dundee’s prize money for winning the Championship was £672,750 – a jump of more than £1.1m.

Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with Dundee players and fans after sealing a top-six finish. Image: Shutterstock.

But it also helps to show potential recruits that they’ll be joining a very competitive team.

“Certainly top six enhances the type of players you can attract,” Docherty added.

“In terms of budgets, it helps. We are very active at the moment, looking at what we need and trying to source targets.

“We want to build on the success of this season.

“But we are not finished. There are three games left and nine points left to play for.

“We had a disappointment at the weekend and I can speak on behalf of everybody that we are not finished yet.”

Meanwhile, the first pre-season friendly for 2024/25 has been announced.

Dundee will take on Arbroath at Gayfield on June 29, kick off 3pm.

Conversation