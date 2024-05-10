Second award nominations are ‘reinforcement’ for Dundee boss Tony Docherty as he talks budget boost for summer transfer plans

Tony Docherty says his and Lyall Cameron’s second award nominations reinforce the good work done at Dundee this season.

Work he is already aiming to build on for the next campaign, despite still having three big games to go this term.

The Dark Blues can still overhaul St Mirren in fifth place, though it looks an uphill struggle after losing to the Buddies last time out.

They travel to Hearts this weekend knowing victory will be needed to give any hope of moving up the Premiership table.

However, they received a big reminder of how well they have performed consistently throughout the season after Docherty and Cameron earned another end-of-season award nomination.

Award nomination is reinforcement says Tony Docherty

Docherty is in the four-man shortlist for Scottish Football Writer’s Association Manager of the Year while Cameron is up for the Young Player of the Year award.

“I’m absolutely delighted. Any individual award is a collective effort and as much as it’s awarded to me it’s attributed to my staff and my players,” Docherty said.

“It’s a reinforcement of the good work that’s been going on at the football club all season.

“I’m deeply honoured and privileged as I was for the PFA and I’m very grateful.

“It’s brilliant for Lyall, too. Full credit to him and I was disappointed he didn’t win the PFA award.

“He has improved in so many areas of his game, in and out of play.

“He deserves the plaudits because he is a brilliant talent.”

‘Not standing still’

Focus on the training pitch this week has all been about working on a way to topple the Jambos.

However, it’s not the only work going on right now – summer recruitment is already building for next season.

Courier Sport revealed this week that Bruce Anderson was a player Dundee were keen to add to their ranks for next season.

But he won’t be the only target in mind.

“Recruitment is constant and you are constantly planning for at least two windows in advance,” Docherty said.

“We’re not standing still.

“We had a robust approach to recruitment this season and in particular the summer window. We supplemented things in January and I felt we had a good window there as well.

“It is just about making sure we continue that pattern.

“We know what we need.

“It is not just about recruiting footballers, it is about recruiting the right types. It is about filling your dressing-room with good footballers but also good people who inspire others and take leadership qualities on.

“The right types that will take on your message.

“We are in the process of doing that at the minute.”

Budget boost for Dundee

The success of this season has helped the coffers, too.

Finishing in the top six brings extra prize money from the SPFL. Last season, sixth place earned Motherwell just shy of £1.8 million for their league finish.

Dundee’s prize money for winning the Championship was £672,750 – a jump of more than £1.1m.

But it also helps to show potential recruits that they’ll be joining a very competitive team.

“Certainly top six enhances the type of players you can attract,” Docherty added.

“In terms of budgets, it helps. We are very active at the moment, looking at what we need and trying to source targets.

“We want to build on the success of this season.

“But we are not finished. There are three games left and nine points left to play for.

“We had a disappointment at the weekend and I can speak on behalf of everybody that we are not finished yet.”

Meanwhile, the first pre-season friendly for 2024/25 has been announced.

Dundee will take on Arbroath at Gayfield on June 29, kick off 3pm.