VIDEO: Dundee boss hails Michael Mellon return as Tony Docherty discusses future of loan stars

Michael Mellon is in contention for Dundee’s weekend trip to the capital to face third-placed Hearts.

The Scotland under-21 international scored from the bench in last week’s defeat to St Mirren and is in contention for a start this weekend at Tynecastle.

It was Mellon’s third goal in Dundee colours since arriving in January.

That is despite a “stop-start” time at Dens Park that included a concussion sustained versus St Johnstone in February.

Mellon is one of three Burnley loanees at Dens Park along with Owen Dodgson and Dara Costelloe.

And, with the clubs involved in a strategic partnership, Docherty didn’t rule out any of them returning for another bash at the Scottish Premiership next season.

“One thing Michael is is a goalscorer. He’s had three goals now and only a couple of starts,” said Docherty.

“When he’s on the pitch, he always looks a goal that … he’s in contention for this week’s game.

“We had 11 loans this year. Some are to bridge the gap but some are with a view to be made permanent.

“We’ll be looking at recruitment in terms of what we need for next season and these boys come into that.

“We’ll be sitting down as a recruitment group, as we always do, discuss the value of each and see if it’s going to be part of what we do going forward.”