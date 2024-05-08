VIDEO: Dundee boss hails Michael Mellon return as Tony Docherty discusses future of loan stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Dundee boss hails Michael Mellon return as Tony Docherty discusses future of loan stars

The Dee boss raised the possibility of making some of his loan signings permanent.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee manager Tony Docherty is pleased with the contribution of Burnley loanee Michael Mellon. Image: SNS.
Michael Mellon is in contention for Dundee’s weekend trip to the capital to face third-placed Hearts.

The Scotland under-21 international scored from the bench in last week’s defeat to St Mirren and is in contention for a start this weekend at Tynecastle.

It was Mellon’s third goal in Dundee colours since arriving in January.

That is despite a “stop-start” time at Dens Park that included a concussion sustained versus St Johnstone in February.

Mellon is one of three Burnley loanees at Dens Park along with Owen Dodgson and Dara Costelloe.

And, with the clubs involved in a strategic partnership, Docherty didn’t rule out any of them returning for another bash at the Scottish Premiership next season.

“One thing Michael is is a goalscorer. He’s had three goals now and only a couple of starts,” said Docherty.

“When he’s on the pitch, he always looks a goal that … he’s in contention for this week’s game.

“We had 11 loans this year. Some are to bridge the gap but some are with a view to be made permanent.

“We’ll be looking at recruitment in terms of what we need for next season and these boys come into that.

“We’ll be sitting down as a recruitment group, as we always do, discuss the value of each and see if it’s going to be part of what we do going forward.”

Conversation