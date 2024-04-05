Tim Keyes hails Dundee link-up with Burnley and top-flight return under Tony Docherty

Dundee owner Tim Keyes has praised the “fantastic” link-up with Burnley that has helped boost their return to the Scottish Premiership.

The Dark Blues chief is currently in the City of Discovery and attended the recent win at St Johnstone.

Keyes hailed the job of manager Tony Docherty who despite being an experienced assistant took on his first job in management last summer with just three players signed up for this season.

Fast forward to now, Dundee have three fixtures to secure their top-six status over the next eight days.

Loans have been used well to help lift the newly promoted club to the top half of the Premiership.

That, in turn, has been aided by the strategic partnership with ALK Capital and Burnley announced earlier this year.

It has resulted in the likes of Owen Dodgson and Michael Mellon coming to Dens Park this season.

Tim Keyes: Their systems are more evolved

“It’s been fantastic working with the Burnley guys,” Keyes told DeeTV.

“We were with them all week, we were down at their game on Tuesday, we’ve had ongoing conversations.

“They’ve been a huge help to us. The three players we have from them right now, we’re working with them on next year in terms of scouting.

“They have systems that are much more further evolved than ours are. And so, identifying key players, bringing in key players will be a great benefit to the club.”

Docherty and Keyes are set to sit down in the coming days to discuss the plan for next season.

The Dundee owner said work is already under way in the recruitment process for next season.

“It’s a tribute to Tony, the players and the whole staff,” added Keyes.

Dundee’s loans have ‘meshed well’

“When we started last year after winning the Championship I think we have three players under contract

“To build a squad like this, to be pushing the door on sixth place – top six would be a fantastic result.

“All the loan players we’ve brought in meshed really well with the players we have.

“Once again, it’s a testament to Tony to how he’s brought the team together.

“We are already looking at what the squad will look like for next year.

“We’ll enhance on the group we have and bring in some new players that will make the team better. That’s already under way.”