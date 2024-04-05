Tim Keyes hails Dundee link-up with Burnley and top-flight return under Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tim Keyes hails Dundee link-up with Burnley and top-flight return under Tony Docherty

The Dark Blues chief took in the recent match at St Johnstone.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes at Dundee's recent visit to McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes at Dundee's recent visit to McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

Dundee owner Tim Keyes has praised the “fantastic” link-up with Burnley that has helped boost their return to the Scottish Premiership.

The Dark Blues chief is currently in the City of Discovery and attended the recent win at St Johnstone.

Keyes hailed the job of manager Tony Docherty who despite being an experienced assistant took on his first job in management last summer with just three players signed up for this season.

Fast forward to now, Dundee have three fixtures to secure their top-six status over the next eight days.

Loans have been used well to help lift the newly promoted club to the top half of the Premiership.

Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee saw off St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee saw off St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

That, in turn, has been aided by the strategic partnership with ALK Capital and Burnley announced earlier this year.

It has resulted in the likes of Owen Dodgson and Michael Mellon coming to Dens Park this season.

Tim Keyes: Their systems are more evolved

“It’s been fantastic working with the Burnley guys,” Keyes told DeeTV.

“We were with them all week, we were down at their game on Tuesday, we’ve had ongoing conversations.

“They’ve been a huge help to us. The three players we have from them right now, we’re working with them on next year in terms of scouting.

“They have systems that are much more further evolved than ours are. And so, identifying key players, bringing in key players will be a great benefit to the club.”

Docherty and Keyes are set to sit down in the coming days to discuss the plan for next season.

The Dundee owner said work is already under way in the recruitment process for next season.

“It’s a tribute to Tony, the players and the whole staff,” added Keyes.

Dundee’s loans have ‘meshed well’

“When we started last year after winning the Championship I think we have three players under contract

Dundee chairman Tim Keyes was in attendance at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee chairman Tim Keyes was in attendance at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

“To build a squad like this, to be pushing the door on sixth place – top six would be a fantastic result.

“All the loan players we’ve brought in meshed really well with the players we have.

“Once again, it’s a testament to Tony to how he’s brought the team together.

“We are already looking at what the squad will look like for next year.

“We’ll enhance on the group we have and bring in some new players that will make the team better. That’s already under way.”

