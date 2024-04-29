Dundee star Lyall Cameron nominated for PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year

Lyall Cameron’s superb Premiership debut season has seen the Scotland U/21 star nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old has made a real impact in Scotland’s top flight, making 24 starts in 28 league appearances for Tony Docherty’s side.

Cameron played a major role in the Dark Blues run to the top six, though he missed the weekend clash with Celtic with a minor hamstring injury.

And he is no stranger to awards. Last season he picked up an unprecedented treble after being named Dundee’s Young Player, Player’s Player and Player of the Year for his breakthrough campaign.

This term he has scored five times for the Dark Blues and twice for Scotland U/21s as he helped them to an impressive victory away to Belgium and followed that up with a goal against Kazakhstan last month.

Last week, manager Tony Docherty hailed the progress made by his young charge and admitted interest in Cameron is expected this summer.

That may increase now he has been nominated by his fellow players in the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

He is up against David Watson of Kilmarnock, Motherwell’s Lennon Miller and Ross McCausland of Rangers.

The nominees for the Player of the Year gong have also been announced by the PFA with Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland up against James Tavernier and Jack Butland from Rangers and Celtic’s Matt O’Riley.