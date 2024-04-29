Dundee star Lyall Cameron nominated for PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron nominated for PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year

The Dark Blues academy graduate has been in fine form in his debut Premiership season.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee fans at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Lyall Cameron’s superb Premiership debut season has seen the Scotland U/21 star nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old has made a real impact in Scotland’s top flight, making 24 starts in 28 league appearances for Tony Docherty’s side.

Cameron played a major role in the Dark Blues run to the top six, though he missed the weekend clash with Celtic with a minor hamstring injury.

Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee this season - here he enjoys his strike at Hearts.
Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee FC this season – here he enjoys his strike at Hearts. Image: SNS

And he is no stranger to awards. Last season he picked up an unprecedented treble after being named Dundee’s Young Player, Player’s Player and Player of the Year for his breakthrough campaign.

This term he has scored five times for the Dark Blues and twice for Scotland U/21s as he helped them to an impressive victory away to Belgium and followed that up with a goal against Kazakhstan last month.

Last week, manager Tony Docherty hailed the progress made by his young charge and admitted interest in Cameron is expected this summer.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron has also become a key man for Scotland U/21s. Image: Shutterstock

That may increase now he has been nominated by his fellow players in the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

He is up against David Watson of Kilmarnock, Motherwell’s Lennon Miller and Ross McCausland of Rangers.

The nominees for the Player of the Year gong have also been announced by the PFA with Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland up against James Tavernier and Jack Butland from Rangers and Celtic’s Matt O’Riley.

