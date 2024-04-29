New Coupar Angus print shop aims to serve community by selling second-hand furniture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Coupar Angus print shop aims to serve community by selling second-hand furniture

J&A's replaces hardware outlet Bits and Bobs, which closed in February.

By Stephen Eighteen
Jaime McMillan outside J&A's in Coupar Angus. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Jaime McMillan outside J&A's in Coupar Angus. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The owner of a new Coupar Angus shop hopes to serve the community by selling second-hand furniture.

J&A’s was unveiled at 4 George Street on Monday.

The new store replaces hardware outlet Bits and Bobs, which closed in February.

It will primarily sell bespoke and pre-made novelty printed items such as clothing and gifts.

And there will also be smaller furniture items to help shoppers on a budget.

Coupar Angus shop is family affair

Jaime McMillan, 46, is running the shop with her daughter.

She explained that the furniture will be sourced from Amber’s Auction House, which has auctions in Coupar Angus every fortnight.

“We go there, bid on what is worth it, clean them up and put them in the shop,” Jaime said.

The shop will sell novelty t-shirts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Arts and crafts will be for sale. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We have bedside cabinets, chest draws, display cabinets, thicker chairs and large lanterns.

“We know a lot of people in the town and sometimes it’s hard to get new furniture for your kids’ rooms, and you haven’t the money for it.

“So we thought if we are still able to help the people of the town, while having a nice crafting space, it’ll be worth it.”

J&A’s stems from home-run printing firm

Jaime previously ran a printing business from her spare bedroom, while her daughter also made tutus and crafts at home.

“We had so many machines at home that we just didn’t have the space to craft anymore,” Jaime explained.

Shoppers were welcomed to the store on the first day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Customers having a browse on Monday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“So when the shop became available we decided to take a chance on it.

“We will sell printed goods like t-shirts, hoodies, personalised mugs, baby items, gifts, tutus and baby blankets – all made from scratch.

“Anyone can walk in and ask for, say, a blue hoodie with their name on the back and a business logo on the front and it can be done within an hour.

“We also have things made up such as baby suits saying ‘My best friend has paws’, or ‘My spirit animal is a grumpy cow’, so some funny things.”

New shops can help ‘turn around’ Perthshire town

J&A’s will also stock upcycled goods and offer ‘rent-a-shelf opportunities for local businesses to sell their goods.

“The town really needs shops opening just now,” Jaime added.

Jaime is excited about the opening. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
It is hoped J&A’s will encourage more shoppers to the town. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“There’s not a lot of people at the moment who would drive through Coupar Angus and say ‘Let’s get out and go there – Coupar Angus is a nice place to go.’

“That’s what we need – to turn around the town to bring more people in.

“If you get local people and people from other towns coming in and spending money, and we also spend it at other local businesses, it’s good for everybody.”

Conversation