New Coupar Angus print shop aims to serve community by selling second-hand furniture

The owner of a new Coupar Angus shop hopes to serve the community by selling second-hand furniture.

J&A’s was unveiled at 4 George Street on Monday.

The new store replaces hardware outlet Bits and Bobs, which closed in February.

It will primarily sell bespoke and pre-made novelty printed items such as clothing and gifts.

And there will also be smaller furniture items to help shoppers on a budget.

Coupar Angus shop is family affair

Jaime McMillan, 46, is running the shop with her daughter.

She explained that the furniture will be sourced from Amber’s Auction House, which has auctions in Coupar Angus every fortnight.

“We go there, bid on what is worth it, clean them up and put them in the shop,” Jaime said.

“We have bedside cabinets, chest draws, display cabinets, thicker chairs and large lanterns.

“We know a lot of people in the town and sometimes it’s hard to get new furniture for your kids’ rooms, and you haven’t the money for it.

“So we thought if we are still able to help the people of the town, while having a nice crafting space, it’ll be worth it.”

J&A’s stems from home-run printing firm

Jaime previously ran a printing business from her spare bedroom, while her daughter also made tutus and crafts at home.

“We had so many machines at home that we just didn’t have the space to craft anymore,” Jaime explained.

“So when the shop became available we decided to take a chance on it.

“We will sell printed goods like t-shirts, hoodies, personalised mugs, baby items, gifts, tutus and baby blankets – all made from scratch.

“Anyone can walk in and ask for, say, a blue hoodie with their name on the back and a business logo on the front and it can be done within an hour.

“We also have things made up such as baby suits saying ‘My best friend has paws’, or ‘My spirit animal is a grumpy cow’, so some funny things.”

New shops can help ‘turn around’ Perthshire town

J&A’s will also stock upcycled goods and offer ‘rent-a-shelf opportunities for local businesses to sell their goods.

“The town really needs shops opening just now,” Jaime added.

“There’s not a lot of people at the moment who would drive through Coupar Angus and say ‘Let’s get out and go there – Coupar Angus is a nice place to go.’

“That’s what we need – to turn around the town to bring more people in.

“If you get local people and people from other towns coming in and spending money, and we also spend it at other local businesses, it’s good for everybody.”